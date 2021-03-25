Not in a bikini? Try Katharine Hepburns’ layered summer style





I WOULDNT say the ’80s film On Golden Pond, starring Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn as a patrician, grizzled couple, has aged particularly well. Its sentimental depiction of lakefront life, sepia crusted cinematography, and Muzak score resemble relics from another era. But what doesn’t look like a relic is the wardrobe Ms Hepburn wears to represent almost 70-year-old Ethel Thayer. In almost every scene, she offers one version of a distinctive look: a turtleneck layered under a button-down shirt. I look like an old character, Ethel says in the film, looking at herself in the mirror in her cabin. And she does, in the sense that she has more personality and confidence than, perhaps, conventional sex appeal. She goes, spotting a loon in a black turtleneck under a green military safari shirt. And plush pillows in a white turtleneck under an oversized Levis denim shirt. Then she crosses the lake by boat in a navy turtleneck with a striped oxford shirt on top. It’s no coincidence that this sleek and modest look suddenly seems suited to a pandemic spring when we want to be outside but aren’t doing anything too hot. I started layering a black Uniqlo Heattech turtleneck sweater under my own Levis denim shirt, or a pale blue button, in order to give my Zoom wardrobe a boost without resorting to the much touted puffed sleeves and trendy earrings that seemed too ornamental for my simple tastes. I thought of On Golden Pond, but also of The Row, the New York label designed by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen that has sent this type of layered look to the runway several times in recent years. Svetlana Wehrle, 54, a HR manager in Zurich who often reproduces Ms Hepburns’ androgynous looks, agrees that turtlenecks are great for video conferencing – it’s like a frame on the face. These are subtle, inward moments. I can change my mood by switching from LaCroix Lemon to Lime Seltzer. So intentionally adding an extra layer feels good. Brian Molloy, a New York stylist who has worked with The Row and Herms, said he’s a bit addicted to the style of turtlenecks under shirts. Just a shirt might look normal or corporate, but you’ve got a turtleneck underneath and that adds a whole new level of warmth and protection, he said. It’s a nod to luxury, an extra layer that enhances the look. This kind of comfort isn’t everyone’s favorite outdoor style. I’ve seen a lot of athletic crop tops lately. But if you are hiking in the morning mist or afraid of ticks like me, then dressing in layers makes a lot of sense. The addition of a jacket offers another possibility of graphic juxtaposition. Mr. Molloy suggested, you could do a red turtleneck under a blue shirt under a beige jacket. It’s austere but not boring.

