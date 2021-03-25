Kiya Tomlin creates fashion collection for Macys Ross Park Mall





TribLIVE’s daily and weekly newsletters deliver the news you want and the information you need, right to your inbox. Kiya Tomlin shopped at Macy’s while growing up in Morristown, NJ “I’m a mall shopper, a department store shopper,” Tomlin, a Pittsburgh-based fashion designer, said Wednesday. “When you wanted something nice, you went to Macy’s. To be able to design for the Macy’s customer… I am honored. “ Tomlin collaborated with Macy’s Ross Park Mall for a collection of spring capsules for Macy’s. It includes eight interchangeable pieces – four tops, a skirt, pants, dress, and an outer layer that she calls a mini duster – inspired by her busy lifestyle as the wife of Mike Tomlin, head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers and mother of three. Clothing details include draped fabric and color blocks in neutral tones. It is only available at the Ross Park Mall store. The line will be launched on April 10. Tomlin will be in the store for the debut. Her passion for fashion started in the family’s basement, garage and attic. She moved to a shared studio, then opened her own – both in East Liberty. She moved her business, where she designs, manufactures and sells her collections, to Etna in 2018. She has nearly two decades of experience designing custom clothing, from ready-to-wear to couture design. Everything is made locally in his Etna company. Tomlin teased the upcoming announcement on social media. We have kept a secret from you. We’ve been working on this for over a year and had to put it on hold in 2020. But the time has come! Collaborated with Macys Ross Park! #kiyatomlinbrand #trust #styleinfluencer #femaledesigner pic.twitter.com/UxtYJS51qf – Kiya Tomlin (@KiyaTomlin) March 24, 2021 The idea for the collaboration came when Tom Wallace, Macy’s District Vice President, and his wife, Nikki Wallace, attended a Steelers fashion show. Tomlin creates a collection for the players’ wives and girlfriends; Macy’s provides costumes for the guys. Nikki Wallace asked her husband why Tomlin’s clothes weren’t sold at Macy’s. “Macy’s is delighted to offer this exclusive Kiya Tomlin collection,” said Tom Wallace. “We are honored to partner with such a distinguished local designer and bring this capsule collection designed especially for our customers in Pittsburgh to life.” Courtesy of Kiya Tomlin A sketch by fashion designer Kiya Tomlin for her exclusive collection for Macy’s at Ross Park Mall. The partnership is the first of its kind for the Pittsburgh area, according to Macy’s. “The Ross Park Mall is a great location,” said Tomlin. Tomlin said Macy’s makes an effort to attract people to the store by hosting cool events as well as opportunities like this. Prices range from $ 90 to $ 155. “I design for women on the go,” said Tomlin. “They want flexibility and they really want comfort and style.” JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a writer for Tribune-Review. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062, [email protected] or via Twitter . Categories:

Categories:

Editor's Choice | Fashion | Lifestyles | Local | Pittsburgh







