The Rihannas babydoll dress is bound to finish in your spring wardrobe





Rihanna is known for her many talents. There's her Grammy-winning singing career, and her entrepreneurial side, she started beauty companies Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin in addition to Savage X Fenty, a plus size underwear line. Above all, Rihannas' personal style is known to stand out just as much as his brands (it even led him to launch his pop-up luxury fashion brand Fenty). Need a little more proof that the singer can make anything amazing? Check out Rihannas' latest 90s-inspired satin slip dress. Whether she's shaking up everything you know about the power of an all-black outfit or channeling her inner Katie Holmes into a KHAITE cashmere bra and cardigan look, Rihanna knows how to make a statement. On March 23, the star wore a silver midi dress with beaded straps to a dinner at Nobu's in West Hollywood. The nostalgic slip dress style (made popular by Calvin Klein and Narciso Rodriguez decades ago) has long been a part of the singer's wardrobe. Rihanna recently wore a tie-dye print mini brief a girls trip to Barbados and donned one for press functions in 2019. It's no surprise that the busy singer loves the design as the dress's versatility makes it a quick choice when she wants to look dressy without trying too hard. As Rihanna's silver dress was a bit more feminine, she paired the item with a brown R13 sherpa bomber jacket and finished the look with a pair of Fenty parachute boots to give her outfit some edge. The power of the ensemble is in the adaptability of the dress. You can replace the boots with sneakers for a more causal feel or ditch the sneaker and jacket combo for a sleek heel during fancy date nights. If you're ready to reap the benefits of an outfit that doesn't require you to wear pants, keep scrolling. The celebrity-beloved dress style is sold in a number of retailers and is destined to earn a place in your spring wardrobe.







