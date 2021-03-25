How popular is male jewelry? | Info4u

Men’s jewelry has undergone many changes through the ages. While in recent times a more modest approach has become the trend, but this has not always been the case. At various times, it has gone from a social necessity to a taboo. Like all fashion trends, each period has its own individual look with distinct undertones that vary from generation to generation inside. However, as our world becomes small, the trends tend to change quickly, even from year to year.

Popularity and use throughout history

Since the dawn of time we have adorned ourselves with jewelry – starting with colorful, sculpted shells and woven fibers, moving on to polished stones, precious stones, glass and precious metals. From the ancient Egyptians to the modern monarchy, jewelry for all genders has been significant and meaningful. Often believed to signify wealth and class status in society, it has also been used to denote rulers through such objects as sacred talismans or more commonly recognized crowns, as well as religious figures and ritual crowns. During the days of regency, it would have been unthinkable for a nobleman to appear in court without his jewelry to spread his personal wealth and status among the good graces of kings.

As precious metals and minerals have become more readily available through advancements in mining and refining, jewelry has gained in accessibility and spread across all social classes. In the present day, the production of plated metals and synthetic gemstones allows even poorer classes to obtain jewelry for gifts and to increase their personal styles.

The decline of men’s jewelry

In the 18th century, we experienced a movement called the Great Masculine Renunciation. This is where much of our modern perception of masculinity comes in. It was the pivotal moment when fashion shifted to the dark and utilitarian fashions that we saw growing up in the Victorian and Edwardian eras. . As social norms continue to change along this path, things that were seen as frivolities such as colorful clothing and jewelry have come to be seen as a misstep.

This trend has lasted a long time, because it is human nature to fit in, and the sociological fear of being seen as less than a man. In fact, this level of repression and homogenization in characterization and appearance is believed to have had a deleterious effect on the male psyche, culminating in what we today call the toxic masculinity of deep-seated fears of not showing up. conform to this idealization of masculinity.

Jewelery is back in men’s fashion

It took such a heavy toll that it wasn’t until the 1960s that society began to question such rigidity and pull away from such narrow repression. In fact, the release of this tightly coiled spring resulted in one of the most colorful and exploratory periods with music and fashion revolutionized.

With the changes that took place in the middle of the last century, piercings, decorative necklaces, and other things considered frivolous continued until their peak in the 1980s. Menswear and jewelry options continued. reaching new extremes during this period until finally narrowing in the 90s, where the grunge scene took over alternative fashion.

Where he is today

Today, more and more daring icons are stepping forward to challenge the norms of fashion and expression. People continue to seek individualism in the way they can represent themselves. More and more men are opting for jewelry, striking daring and unique looks despite all the past trends.

As you can see, male jewelry has changed a lot over the years – let’s take a moment to think about what matters to its popularity. Is this what appeals to you or makes you happy? Is this something that you want to incorporate into your style or into your fashion? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then yes, this is good for you.

(guest article)