



Veteran Donates Clothing Blues To Other Sailors Hospitalized With COVID-19 Updated: 9:09 p.m. PDT March 24, 2021

Show transcript TO THE HISTORY OF GIVING FOR THE GOOD OF OTHERS. >> The Reporter: MY GEL IS A PROUD TRACEY SEA VETERAN. FOR THE LAST MONTH AND HALF, HE HAS HAND AT THE ICU IN ST. JOSEPH MEDICAL CENTER FIGHTS FOR HIS LIFE. HE CONTRACTED COVID IN JANUARY BEFORE VACCINES WERE AVAILABLE. THE PROGNOSIS – SAY >> YEAH, ABOUT A WEEK AND A HALF AGO, THEY SAID HE HAD 10% CHANCE OF SURVIVAL. REPORTER: WITH THE RESULT SIMILARLY BLEAK, THE FAMILY STARTED PLANNING FOR THE WORST, MIGUEL STILL TALKING ABOUT HOW HE WANTED TO BE BURIED. >> THIS WAS MY FATHER’S WISH, WHEN HE PASSED TO BE BURIED IN HIS BLUES DRESS. REPORTER: BUT THAT COULD NOT HAPPEN. THEY WERE STOLEN MANY YEARS AGO. BUT THE DESIRE TO ACHIEVE HER LAST DESIRE HAS GIVEN HIS DAUGHTER MELISSA TO SOCIAL NETWORKS. >> NOW, WITH MY DAD BECOMING SICK, EVERYTHING YOU KNOW IS REALLY TURNING FAST, WE DON’T HAVE A LOT OF TIME TO FIND BLUE DRESSES. >>> HIS PLEA REACHED THE ATTENTION OF FORMER SAILOR DUKE COOPER, OF NEAR RIVER. FIRST IT EXECUTS THE AMERICAN VETERANS. AND IT GIVES HER VERY OWN BLUES DRESS. >> IT IS NOT SO IMPORTANT WHERE THE UNIFORM CAME FROM. THIS IS WHERE IT IS GOING. IT IS TO SWITCH FROM ONE MARINE TO ANOTHER MARINE IF NEEDED. AND THAT’S WHAT WE DO. WE ARE HONORED TO DO THIS. >> The Reporter: AND THE HOPE TODAY IS THAT THE SERGEANT WILL CONTINUE TO FIGHT HARD AND WALK OUT OF THE HOSPITAL IN HIS NEW UNIFORM, TAILORED JUST FOR HIM. >> EVERYTHING, HE GETS A BLUES DRESS SET. >>> AND A GREAT FAMILY HAS RECEIVED THE UNIFORM TODAY. AND SHOW IT TO THEIR SAILOR, WHO FIGHTS FOR HIS LIFE. >> HE TAKEN PHOTO IN VIETNAM. And then I told him, I said, you know, if the machine gun didn’t shoot you down, this virus sure eight is going to shoot you down, because you’re a fighter. THE REPORTER: THE FAMILY HOPES A NURSE CAN HANG THE BLUE DRESS IN THE BEDROOM OF SERGEANT MIGUEL CARDENAS, WHERE HE WILL SEE THEM AND BE AN INSPIRATION Veteran Donates Clothing Blues To Other Sailors Hospitalized With COVID-19 Updated: 9:09 p.m. PDT March 24, 2021

