Fashion
Kriti Sanon adds sultry vibe to bohemian beach wear in a polka dot double slit dress
- Kriti Sanon recently shared images back on Instagram and revealed that she wanted to go on a beach vacation. In the stunning footage, the actor can be seen wearing a ruched black dress with no accessories.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATE MARCH 25, 2021, 10:36 a.m. IST
Guess who’s ready for their next beach vacation? This is none other than Kriti Sanon. The actor who recently donned a lot of great summer outfits is now giving beachwear a sexy touch in a gorgeous dress and we’re here for it. Beachwear has its moment in the fashion world right now. With many celebrities going on vacation to the Maldives and giving their own personal touch to holiday fashion, trendy holiday clothes have become a staple of the wardrobe.
Going back to Kriti Sanon, the throwback footage the actor shared shows her beaming in a black dress with a plunging neckline with double straps. The polka dot number was gathered at the waist, giving it a tight-fitting feel and highlighting Kriti’s enviable curves. The stunning dress also featured two thigh-high slights, adding to the punch factor of the look. To maintain the vibe of her ensemble throughout, she even wore messy wet hair also known as beach hair for the shoot.
For its glamor, the Luka Chuppi the actor opted for a rosy look. The sun-kissed image made Kriti look absolutely stunning with shimmering eyeshadow paired with mascara-laden lashes, nude glossy lips, bronzer, and lots of highlighter. The 30-year-old shared footage from her shoot on Instagram with caption: “Summer is here! Beach hair on point, now all it takes is a beach and a cocktail !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic). “
His legend made us want to pack our bags and also go for a beach vacation.
Check out some of Kriti’s other dresses that have left us speechless in the past:
In terms of work, Kriti Sanon has finished shooting his film Mimi. His upcoming projects also include Bachchan Pandey, Hum Do Hamare Do, Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan and Adipurush in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.
To close
