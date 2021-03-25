Easter fashion trends for 2021 according to Dallas style experts





Since last weekend, it’s officially spring. The flowers bloom, the sunny sky stretches into the evening and the fashion showcase of the season is approaching: the Easter weekend. Whether you’re toasting in season on the Bilboquet terrace or attending an Easter egg hunt in a family member’s backyard, these suggestions from local professionals will get you dressed. Revisit your wardrobe, or maybe indulge in some retail therapy and enjoy the joy of spring fashion. Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Founder and Creative Director of Highland Park Village Latest Arrival LoveShackFantasy, says she expects to see a flurry of flowy maxi, floral headbands and vintage jewelry this year. She also notes that she loves a classic and timeless Victorian or Edwardian-inspired white dress for Easter, as well as soft pastels like mint greens, cherry blossom pinks and hand-dyed violets. Dean Isidro for LoveShackFancy Easter is one of my favorite holidays, and I think everyone is especially happy to usher in the new season and the sunnier days, she says. I can’t wait to dance in our garden, decorate cakes with my daughters in beautiful flowers, and color cutout bunny ears to celebrate. Dress up your look, she suggests, putting on your best heels. To keep it more casual, Hessel Cohen opts for a pair of his brand’s Superga floral-print sneakers; if she intends to walk in the garden or run in the yard with her family, she goes barefoot. Hessel Cohen also notes that straw hats, hair ribbons and floral scrunchies will be on the Easter scene. Her handbag of choice may not be what you expect. I love a handmade basket, which may be the most divine outdoor accessory, but also perfect for egg hunting, she says. It’s a tradition with my mom and daughters to personalize our baskets every Easter with additional fabric from previous collections, vintage ribbons and other seasonal adornments. Nerissa Helpenstill, Store Manager at Tootsies, says her team sees delicate dresses with feminine details, accented with oversized sleeves. She also mentioned that many Tootsies customers are drawn to cheerful hues, like yellows and ocean blues. And don’t be surprised if you see bursts of gingham, as she puts it, it’s an update in modern silhouettes. Dean Isidro for LoveShackFancy Lockdown favorites like athletic sandals and bucket hats are still hot for spring 2021, Helpenstill continues. For a “cool-girl Easter vibe,” she suggests a colorful dress with Loeffler Randall sandals and a Ganni bucket hat in an elasticated pattern. Since Easter is a family affair, Helpenstill says, don’t forget the little Easter looks. For a modern take on mother-to-child dressing, rather than matching head-to-toe, choose a color from your outfit and coordinate it with an accessory or item of clothing. [for kids] in that color, says Helpenstill. For more inspiration for your Easter look, scroll through our gallery.







