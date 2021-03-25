The golf dress code battle is a battle you can’t win – it’s time to let it go

Fashion has evolved over the years – and the dress code for golf has changed with it. You can’t stop it, writes Steve Carroll, so you might as well accept it

About 20 years ago, when I had more hair, I got my first cell phone.

It was a brick of one thing, even by today’s big screen standards, could barely make a call without hanging up, and you could only talk for about 90 minutes before needing a urgent appointment with a catch.

But it was still a lifeline. A night no longer depended on looking for change on a pay phone, or having us all sitting at home at the same time.

He went everywhere with me. Except on the golf course, where taking it out of a pocket risked being knocked off the property.

Fast forward two decades and I can sit scanning the internet in the clubhouse bar and no one will pay attention. In a lot of clubs, I can even take a call without even raising an eyebrow.

Come back with me once more. I remember a heated discussion about why I might buy a red Tiger Woods turtleneck shirt (he just did the Tiger Slam) but I couldn’t wear it on the course.

It was the height of stupidity for me. You will sell me the offending garment, but will you dictate how I can use it?

Do many clubs still only stipulate necklaces? Some of the more conservative and I’ve researched them refer to golf wear. It’s a pretty big church now.

So I laugh when something shows up on dress codes and social media giving itself a collective aneurysm. Everyone should avoid stress.

If you look back through the illustrious history of golf, it has always been a touching feast. Men have gone from hunting coats, to tweed and tie, to polo shirts, and now it looks like high tops. Women, from crinolines to pants, skirts and leggings.

I imagine that each of these steps has been greeted with dismay by traditionalists.

Some things, of course, are not in fashion. I crack when the how can I say that politely? more mature players among us are complaining about the Tyrrell Hattons hoodie when they gave us the abomination of tank tops and bell bottoms.

People speak to the extreme. They go from caps in the clubhouse to bare chests on the first tee like it’s inevitable. A descent into chaos.

Has anyone seen Scott Harrington at The Players? He was wearing the trio of things to get dress code fanatics excited: a hoodie, pants that ended at the ankles and if he was wearing socks you couldn’t see them.

It’s no longer an oddity, despite what those who type furiously on their keyboards may think. During a recent PGA Tour stop, hoodies outnumbered intermediates.

I think it’s because the change is generational. A manager of a top club recently told me that golf consists of 70’s and 80’s teaching 40’s and 50’s how to attract 20’s and 30’s.

Well, if that’s true, it’s no surprise the experience pots. But young people are the future and they think differently. Is it such a shock? My life experiences are as contrasted with my parents as theirs with my grandparents.

Millennials and Gen Z whom some like to denigrate are exactly the same. And as we’ve put it aside, as we most certainly will be, they’ll take the coat and wear whatever they’re comfortable in.

Now you will never see me flash an ankle on the course, but I also wouldn’t assume others can’t.

And so I make a plea, even though I’m afraid it will fall on deaf ears. Instead of acting like you’re the keeper of a bygone era of well-ironed pants, why not engage with those behind and pick them up?

Or recognize that things are changing and angry resistance is inevitably in vain.

Maybe find a happy medium. Or maybe golf in the 2040s will really be shirts that haven’t come in. Sport will survive anything.

But scowling in the ether like Grandpa Simpson screaming on a cloud won’t do you any good.

It is ultimately a battle that you cannot win. Time will see to it.

Do you agree that it’s time to just accept the dress codes? Let me know in the comments below, or you can Tweet me.

