Spring fashion: dressing for unpredictable weather conditions | Culture

The weather for the past few weeks has been anything but predictable. One week its 65 degrees and sunny while the next is 40 degrees with strong winds. Spring weather can make hairstyling very difficult. Are you going to be too hot or too cold in your outfit? Can you wear a summer dress if it looks good enough on the outside? The following tips will help you decide how to handle outfits with the fluctuating temperatures this spring.

The first tip goes without saying: always keep a jacket with you. The afternoon sun can be strong enough to only allow a T-shirt to be worn, but once it gets behind the clouds or sets, temperatures drop quickly. If you go to Villanova, chances are you already own a denim jacket, so this is an easy fix to the problem. But this spring, why not try incorporating more unique jacket styles into your wardrobe? Different styles of blazers can be great closet additions. Blazers are really easy to find in thrift stores. Look for oversized blazers that can be worn with jeans and sneakers. The blazer and jeans combination creates a really simple outfit that’s perfect for the ever-changing spring weather. Likewise, a leather jacket is a great alternative to a denim jacket, but make sure you only wear it on cooler days as the leather can get hot.

Another tip to keep in mind is including pantyhose in your wardrobe. When the days get warmer, it’s tempting to put on a skirt or dress to go to class. However, when the sun is not there, the cold temperatures will make you shiver. Since incorporating tights into my wardrobe, I’ve given myself so many more outfit options. This spring, make a pair of tights your new best friend. It is important to have a good pair of tights to match your skin tone, which allows skirts and dresses to be worn without feeling like your legs are too exposed. Likewise, patterned or solid-colored tights are perfect. A good place to buy quality tights is Calzedonia. They have all types of tights; transparent, colored and patterned. The next time you head to the King of Prussia Mall, stop by the store to look for a pair that will match your skin tone perfectly.

The next tip is to pay attention to the material of the clothes. The chunky wool sweater that you might have worn over the winter will be too warm to wear in the coming weeks. Instead, go for cotton. Cotton sweaters are light and breathable so you don’t feel uncomfortable. Also consider wearing sweater vests. This style has become popular recently and will certainly continue to be on trend throughout the spring. Whatever the material, a sleeveless sweater will certainly keep one cool. When saving money, try looking for light sweaters or sweater vests to add to a spring wardrobe.

Something I always love to incorporate into my spring wardrobe is pants other than jeans. Sometimes wearing jeans every day can get boring. While it’s true that jeans are a great type of pant that you can wear in different ways, try elevating your style by experimenting with other types of bottoms this spring. One style that works great in spring is dress pants. Dress pants generally have a softer, more fluid material to allow more room to breathe. Some of the favorite places to look for dress pants include Glassons, ASOS, And Other Stories, and Verge Girl. When shopping, look for these types of pants in colors like solid black, tan, gray, or maybe even a subtle blue and white stripe. Pair these pants with a white cropped t-shirt, an oversized dress shirt and sneakers.

Finally, when creating an outfit, always make sure to style a tank top underneath. If you’ve ever had classes in Tolentine, you understand how easy it is to sweat after climbing the dreaded stairs and entering a stuffy and hot classroom. To avoid feeling uncomfortable, be sure to wear a tank top under the top that you might be wearing. Some places to buy tank tops include Gap and American Eagle. Tank tops with thicker straps look great under sweaters, button down shirts or blazers.

All of these tips should help a master dress for spring. However, there is one general tip that is essential to remember: layering isn’t just for winter. A lot of fashion influencers still talk about the importance of layering for the cold winter months, but being able to take layers off is just as important as being able to put on more. As mentioned, layering tank tops under sweaters or even adding a cute jacket to an outfit will be a lifesaver this spring. You can even try layering a tight long sleeve over a flowy tank top. When styling outfits, consider ways to incorporate multiple layers. That way you can throw in what you don’t need during the afternoon heat, and on cold nights you can put on more diapers. With these tips, one should be able to conquer the unpredictable weather with your transition wardrobe.