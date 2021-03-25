Armed robbery of two teenagers in Clearfield Co. puts man in jail | WTAJ





CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – A 41-year-old man is accused of robbing two teenagers in ClearfieldCounty. It all started on the night of March 8 when two teenagers, a 16-year-old driver and a 17-year-old who was a passenger, drove a 20-year-old whose driver knew the man had made a request for a ride to Clearfield on the Snapchat app, according to charges filed by Clearfield Borough Police. The teenage driver told police the 20-year-old, whom he knew via Snapchat, offered to pay money if someone could drive him, so the two teens responded and came to pick him up . The 20-year-old, who was not charged on Wednesday, then asked the teens to pick up a friend outside the 400 Hill Street Extension, the 16-year-old driver told police. When the friend – later identified as Jarrod Gesin of DuBois – climbed into the backseat with the 20-year-old and got behind the driver, the teenager made his way to his original destination on the 600 block from Dorney Street. FAMILY JARROD Once parked, the two teenagers were robbed, police said. The passenger was hit with a hand-held Taser as the driver felt what he thought was the barrel of a gunt hit the back of his head as he was also grabbed from the back. Girl Scout troop leader accused of stealing thousands

Police said the teens handed over a wallet, cell phone and car keys as required before the two men in the back got out and fled. Stranded without the keys to the car, the two teenagers got out of the car and moments later encountered a woman smoking a cigarette, then a man who came out of the building and claimed to have found the keys outside his door. The 17-year-old later told police he was 75% sure it was the friend – Gesin – who was arrested and was wearing the same clothes. Clearfield Police said they interviewed the 20-year-old who denied being involved in a robbery and said he did not know the teenagers, although he said he had two people drive him . Police said text messages on the man’s phone showed a conversation with Gesin where the theft was planned and that a Snapchat message sent by the 20-year-old after the theft was also incriminating. The 20-year-old then claimed that when he got the two teenagers’ ride he was afraid they were going to skip him, so he contacted a mutual friend who lived at 400 Hill Street Extension and Gesin’s is presented to wait for it. A search of 400 Hill Street Extension revealed the phone connected to the number the 20-year-old texted before the hack. The 20-year-old was not charged on Wednesday and police said in the charge he gathered his things at the 400 Hill Street Extension and left them unaware of his whereabouts. Gesin was brought to justice on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy and theft, as well as simple assault, terrorist threats and reckless endangerment of another person. Heremains in Clearfield County Jail on bail set at $ 100,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 31.

