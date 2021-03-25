Villa-Vogue Fashion Feature: Grammys 2021 Fashion | Culture





With awards comes fashion, but no awards show fashion like the Grammys. From the mix of styles and catchy outfits, each artist present takes the opportunity to assert exactly who he is and his musical message. The Grammys require bold expressions of personality, as this is one of the very few times a simple black dress or tuxedo won’t cut it. The tone for the awards ceremony was set by Harry Styles during his successful performance of Watermelon Sugar. The star was adorned in a head-to-toe black leather Gucci suit and a mint feathered boa. The boa acted as the icing on the cake as it added glamor to her original rock look, flaunting a new look to her sound and performance. Styles wasn’t the only artist to have appeared in every Gucci this year. Billie Eilish attended the event in a pink, black and gray patterned button down shirt with matching flared pants. The 19-year-old singer accessorized with white sneakers, a mask and a bucket hat sporting the same design. It’s safe to say that Eilish will never fail to bring her signature oversized punk style. Dua Lipa has been a show stopper this year as she made a red carpet appearance in an Atelier Versace dress. Her look gave off a vintage Cher moment with her embellished semi-sheer dress and thigh-high slit. However, the details of her dress were the best part, which consisted of a butterfly pattern on the bodice. The subtle sign was on purpose, as she told E! S Giuliana Rancic earlier in the night, Butterflies had a lot of symbolism for me this year, and it actually has a lot of symbolism for Versace as well. I’m not saying this just because it’s my favorite color, but pay special attention to the color orange for future fashion seasons to come. You’d like to know why? Take a look at the stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress from Meghan Thee Stallions. The Best New Artist winner made a serious statement in her vibrant orange tailoring adorned with a dramatic bow detail to the back. She completed the look with studded orange heels and dazzling diamond pieces from Chopard. Then the most underrated look of the event was Ingrid Andresss’ costume. The nominee for Best New Artist is stunned by an ivory Armani Prive look consisting of an elegant suit without an undershirt. Andress brilliantly swapped a blazer underwear for a range of layered collars. Finally, my favorite look from the group was Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta. Her dress screamed romanticism, as the flowers seemed to come straight from a garden rather than an embroidered textile. If her outfit looks familiar, it’s because it was modeled by Candice Swanepoel in the Oscar de la Rentas fall 2021 lookbook. The long-sleeved garment was perfectly paired with pink Christian Louboutin heels, adorned with a node. If he had had time to list all the standout looks from this year’s Grammys, we could have waited five times for the Pits deli line and kept reading this article. While there were a few hiccups, most of the performers have appeared in amazing ensembles which have certainly set the bar high for upcoming awards shows.

