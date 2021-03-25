Fashion
‘Do what young men would do’
BATON ROUGE – Two law enforcement officers forced out of work say categorically that they did nothing wrong after being arrested after a night of partying with a 19-year-old and 17-year-old girl.
Kasey Jackson, 24, and Cory Champagne, 32, were arrested on simple battery charges. WBRZ first reported the story earlier this week – click here.
Jackson, an assistant in the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Champagne, a police officer in Bunkie, were either fired or resigned from their jobs after the arrest.
The men were arrested after a cry for help from the 17-year-old who said she was drinking and was grabbed. Speaking to lawmakers investigating the case, at least one of the girls said she was paid to undress.
The group were together at a house that Jackson and Champagne share in the Hammond area.
In a previous interview, family members of the 17-year-old said the girls went to the house after meeting the men at a club. But the men took issue with the girls’ account in an interview with WBRZ chief investigator Chris Nakamoto on Wednesday.
Jackson and Champagne claim the girls both came on their own after meeting them outside of a club and invited the girls to go home. The men admitted to drinking but denied that they were the ones providing alcohol to under-drinking girls.
During the interview, Jackson took issue with being asked about someone under the age of 21 drinking with him: “She’s not a youngster, she’s a woman,” Kasey Jackson said.
“She’s not a minor,” Cory Champagne also said in the interview. “At 17, she is considered an adult. His age did not appear until the middle of the night. She wasn’t doing anything wrong. No one touched her or gave her alcohol.
The men admitted to offering the 19-year-old money to undress, but said the 17-year-old was not participating.
“I have the right to have privacy and what is happening in my house should not be of concern to the public,” said Champagne, and added, “Nothing happened. It is a made-up story. . So at this point if you think everyone has a right to believe what they want. “
“I didn’t break the law,” Jackson said. “I’m a young man who had women in the house doing what young men would do and hanging out.”
Their lawyers, David Rozas and Jarrett Ambeau, stand up firmly for their clients and agree with the men that they haven’t done anything wrong.
“There is absolutely nothing wrong with giving alcohol to someone who is 17 in your house,” Ambeau said. “It’s the law; it doesn’t contribute to juvenile delinquency.”
Ambeau said the lives of the two men had been ruined.
“These young men were fired from their jobs, lost their reputation,” Ambeau said. “It’s gotten bad. They’re getting threats, terrible emails. Their families are being contacted.”
The 17-year-old’s family maintain that the teenager’s story is true.
“You are supposed to trust the police,” said the girl’s grandmother, Dannetia Orgeron. “These are the people you call for help. You are not supposed to have to call someone to help law enforcement.”
Champagne and Jackson claim that the victim is lying and see nothing illegal about the situation. Champagne also said his former boss, Bunkie Police Chief, was not telling the truth about Champagne’s resignation from the force.
