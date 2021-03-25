Duchess Camilla arrives in Greece in a striking blue dress with a modern twist





The Duchess of Cornwall was the epitome of elegance as she stepped off the plane in Athens, Greece to begin her two-day visit with her husband Prince charles. READ: How Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s visit to Greece will be affected by COVID-19 Camilla opted for a white and blue outfit, which may have been deliberately chosen as a nod to the Greek flag. Her Fiona Clare dress had long sleeves and a flowing skirt that was visible under her white cape. Anna Valentine’s chic and bespoke design gave her look a modern twist. Loading the player … WATCH: Duchess Camilla’s breathtaking jewelry collection revealed As usual, the Duchess turned to her trusty accessories of black leather gloves and a black purse – even coordinating her face mask. Making sure she stays safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic and meets Greek requirements to wear masks in public, Camilla opted for a black upholstery decorated with Prince of Wales feathers – a cute design that has her was sent by a member of the public. MORE: Duchess Camilla’s Incredible Chanel Collection Revealed – & Why She Cherishes It So Much PHOTOS: 9 royal red carpet looks for ultimate bridal inspiration: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out in a blue and white outfit when she arrived in Greece During their quick visit, Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73, will attend the Independence Day bicentennial celebrations at the request of the British government. They will attend a reception at the recently reopened National Gallery of Greece, before attending a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Syntagma Square and a traditional military parade on March 25. Duchess Camilla wore another blue Fiona Clare dress recently Camilla has long been a fan of the color blue and even chose a pretty pastel shade for his last appearance with Her Majesty the Queen. As she took part in a video call to recognize and thank Royal Volunteer Service volunteers, Camilla wore it blue pleated dress by Fiona Clare, while the queen opted for a navy blue floral dress. The Duchess accessorized with her Jens Hansen Gold Kiwi Pendant – which was a special gift from a trip to New Zealand in 2015. RELATED: Remember Meghan Markle’s Dainty Swallow Earrings? Amazon sells a lookalike pair The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos