17 best luxury wallets for men of 2021





Choosing a wallet seems like a small thing – hell, a wallet is a small thing, physically, but the one you choose can be very important. I’m not talking about whether it’s a big statement of identity or anything like that (but if you want yours to be, by all means, go for it with something that speaks deeply to your personal aesthetic). Instead, I’m talking about the simple fact that that little piece of leather or canvas or whatever else you have will be with you constantly, holding and protecting very valuable items. And since you really only need one, there’s a good case for investing in a luxury wallet. What do I mean by “luxury wallet”? Basically, the one that costs more than the amount of money that will usually reside in it. You can go big, or you can go really big, but you should be prepared to spend a few extra bucks buying it so that you can reap the rewards of transport not only a wallet but the wallet – your perfect wallet – for months and years to come. You can opt for a designer coin purse with an instantly recognizable logo, or a slim and understated cardholder that only murmurs luxury. You can choose a soft leather or a heavy-duty coated canvas or even a combination of the two. And if you’re feeling really daring, you could get yourself something stronger than any garment you would dare to wear, something with a bold pattern or print that will be crowd-pleasing, sure, but it’s especially just for you. Whatever you do, start with one of the 17 options on this list.

Logo zip wallet COLD WALL *

farfetch.com $ 167.00 The A-Cold-Wall * team’s penchant for architectural asymmetry takes this zipper from elegant but standard to truly special. Embossed leather flap wallet Alexander McQueen

mrporter.com $ 240.00 Does your current wallet have a raised rib cage? No? Why not?? Textured-leather card holder Tod’s

mrporter.com $ 245.00 Masterful Italian minimalism, courtesy of a brand that has made it a signature. Diagonal Stripe Card Wallet White

nordstrom.com $ 275.00 Or, for the abloh-ize: “WALLET”. Logo patch zip wallet Heron Preston

farfetch.com $ 298.00 Like your college Hot Topic, just grown and manufactured to the highest standards. Triomphe logo-print coated canvas card holder CELINE MEN

mrporter.com $ 315.00 Come on for the great “CELINE” graphic. Stay for the iconic “Trimophe” logo repeated behind it. Meisterstück leather wallet Mont Blanc

nordstrom.com $ 365.00 That little star emblem? When you know, you know. Gancino leather bifold wallet SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

nordstrom.com $ 395.00 If the badass Tybalt by John Leguizamo from Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet carried a wallet, that would be that wallet. Leopard-print leather wallet Saint Laurent

nordstrom.com $ 425.00 “Hey baby, take a walk on the wild side.” Ophidia GG wallet Doesn’t get much more iconic than the “GG” and the green and red Gucci band. Full grain leather wallet Balenciaga

mrporter.com $ 450.00 Who knew that a simple zipper could look so cool? Signature Excursion Canvas and Leather Money Wallet Berluti

mrporter.com $ 460.00 Mixed materials from a brand that knows (more than) a thing or two about great materials. Logo-appliqué textured-leather flap wallet TOM FORD

mrporter.com $ 490.00 Even Tom Ford gets the blues. (And we’re all luckier for that.) Striped Leather Bifold Wallet Thom browne

nordstrom.com $ 490.00 As it turns out, Browne’s iconic tricolor stripe looks especially good on a grained leather wallet. Woven leather flap wallet Bottega Veneta

mrporter.com $ 500.00 The Italian fashion house’s intrecciato woven leather is still one of its most sought-after offerings – and rightly so. Puzzle Stitch Bifold Leather Wallet Loewe

nordstrom.com $ 550.00 A luxury portfolio for all arts and crafts. Barocco zipped leather wallet Versace

nordstrom.com $ 695.00 If you’re gonna go, you might as well Go for it. Get expert style advice, every day Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire's Style Director, covering everything to do with fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

