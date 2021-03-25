Man charged with murder after finding body on embankment

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested and charged with murder after a body was discovered by two men traveling side-by-side in Clay County on Saturday, March 13.

Daniel Craddock, 30, of Gassaway, West Virginia, faces first degree murder after Jason Knight’s body is found dumped on an embankment on Hansford Fork Road in Wallback, West Virginia.

The body was identified as Knight after the medical examiner discovered a food stamp card and a cell phone.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, an autopsy showed Knight had been stabbed 35 times, possibly by two different knives.

Officials say Knight was also shot in the upper left part of the chest. No exit wounds were found. One bullet was recovered and appeared to be a 25 car, investigators said.

Officers examined the phone messages seized at the scene and saw that the Knights’ latest messages were addressed to his ex-girlfriend Tracy Johnson, stating he was coming to her house.

During the investigation, several witnesses were interviewed, including Johnson who made a number of conflicting statements.

Johnson told officers that on March 9, Knight showed up at her home along Brentwood Lane in Ivydale begging to return.

A witness, along with Johnson, said her current boyfriend, Daniel Craddock, was there at the time.

In his initial statements, Johnson told officers, Knight stayed at the house for a short time, and then she and Craddock took him to a house on Hansford Fork Road.

Investigators say they went to where the body of the Knights was found on the way to that house.

A witness informed police that they had spoken to Craddock a week before and that he had a handgun in his truck. The witness told police that Craddock was bragging about being recently stopped by police with the gun under his passenger seat during the traffic stop.

According to the criminal complaint, due to Craddocks’ criminal history, the officer knew he was prohibited from owning firearms due to felony convictions.

In his final statement to police, Johnson told officers on his way to the house, Craddock said he hid drugs on the hill and asked Knight to help find them. Johnson said Knight agreed.

Johnson said shortly after Craddock and Knight disappeared from the timber line, she heard a gunshot. A few minutes later, she said Craddock walked back to the car out of breath.

Johnson said that when she asked where Knight was, Craddock replied that he had beaten stones and that Knight would never bother her again.

Johnson told officers she wanted to tell them what happened but feared for her safety, stating that she knew Craddock would kill her if she said anything.

Johnson described Craddock to officers as a psychopath and composure.

When asked why Craddock would want to harm Knight, Johnson said Craddock believed Knight stole $ 300.

A witness from the Johnsons House also said that when the couple returned, Craddock said, we won’t have to worry about Jason stealing from me again, I took care of him.

This witness told police he had just sharpened a Bowie-style knife for Craddock at his request.

The witness told the officer that he believed the knife was one of the weapons used to kill Knight.

Johnson and Craddock were the last people known to be with the victim before his death, investigators said.

On March 5, the two were observed by a soldier with .25 Caliber Auto ammunition in their possession when they were pulled over at a traffic stop a week before the victims died.

