H&M faces boycott in China following statement on Uyghurs





Fashion retailer H&M faces a potential boycott in China after a statement the company made last year expressing deep concerns over reports of forced labor in Xinjiang sparked a social media storm this week . A similar statement from Nike also drew criticism on Wednesday, a sign that Western garment makers could face growing hostility in China for their public stance against forced labor in Xinjiang and for disrupting the region’s cotton supply. . The H&M declaration, which can be found on the Swedish retailer’s website, was released in September after a growing global review of the use of Uyghurs in forced labor in Xinjiang. In it, H&M said it was deeply concerned about reports from civil society organizations and the media that include accusations of forced labor and discrimination against ethno-religious minorities in Xinjiang and that it had stopped working on it. ” buy cotton from producers in the region.

More than eight months later, following Western countries’ sanctions against China for its treatment of Uyghurs, H&M is facing backlash online from Chinese consumers. The outrage was fueled by comments on platforms like the Sina Weibo microblogging site of celebrities and groups like the Communist Youth League, an influential Communist Party organization. Want to earn money in China while spreading false rumors and boycotting cotton from Xinjiang? Wishful thinking! the group said in a post, echoing one of the Peoples’ Liberation Army statements that characterized H & M’s position as ignorant and arrogant. On Monday, Britain, Canada, the European Union and the United States announced sanctions against Chinese officials in a growing row for the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. About one in five cotton garments sold globally contain cotton or yarns from the region, where authorities have used coercive labor programs and mass internments to transform up to one million Uyghurs from Kazakhs and other largely Muslim minorities as model workers obedient to the Communist Party. Nike could be next. The company issued a statement on his website expressing concerns about reports of forced labor in and related to Xinjiang, Nike does not source products from the region and we have confirmed with our contract suppliers that they do not use textiles or yarns from the region. the region. Nike topped Weibos’ most searched list on Wednesday. Some users were furious that Nike had joined the boycott of cotton from the region. The company declined to comment.

Huang Xuan, a Chinese actor who had a menswear contract with H&M, released a statement saying he would renounce the deal, adding that he opposes the slander and the creation of rumors as well as to any attempt to discredit the country. H&M singer and actress Victoria Song also released a statet, saying that she no longer had a relationship with the brand and that national interests are first and foremost. At least three major Chinese e-commerce platforms Pinduoduo, Jingdong and Tmall on Wednesday evening had removed H&M from search results and removed its products from sale. The actions highlighted the pressures facing foreign companies doing business in China while navigating political and cultural debates such as the country’s sovereignty and its human rights record. H&M China responded with a message on the Sina Weibo microblogging site on Wednesday evening, saying the company does not represent any political position. The H&M Group respects Chinese consumers as always, the statement said. We are committed to long term investing and developing in China. H&M is the world’s second largest fashion retailer by sales after Inditex, the owner of Zara, and China is its fourth largest market. The state broadcaster CCTV criticized H&M, and said it was a miscalculation to try to play a fair hero. H&M, he said, will certainly pay a heavy price for its bad deed. Claire Fu contributed to the research.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos