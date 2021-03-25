It’s not easy to be green: fashion companies should be careful about making sustainable and green claims without justification | Arent Fox





The US and the EU have started to monitor these allegations and take action. Specifically, in an annual review of digital advertising, the European consumer protection authorities concluded that 42% of claims of “green” advertising were exaggerated, false or misleading and could potentially qualify as unfair commercial practices under the EU rules. the European Union. Background To keep up with the growing trend of climate and environmental awareness, companies across all industries have gone to great lengths to create and promote eco-friendly products that appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. However, the increase in environmentally friendly offerings has led to increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies around the world. In recent years, consumer protection authorities in the United States and abroad have signaled their intention to crack down on advertising claims that exaggerate or overestimate the environmental benefits of the advertised product or service, otherwise known as of “greenwashing”. Notably, given the now mainstream marketing of fashion brands as being “sustainable”, “environmentally friendly” and / or using “recycled” materials or components, the fashion industry, in particular, is often the target of these efforts. The European Commission’s “Greenwashing” sweep Each year, the European Commission (EC) and national consumer protection authorities across the European Union conduct digital market checks, or ‘scans’, to identify potential breaches of EU consumer protection law. consumers. This year, for the very first time, the sweep focused on greenwashing. In its review, the EC identified 344 potential cases of greenwashing, 37 percent of which included vague and general terms, such as “conscious”, “environmentally friendly” and “sustainable”. According to the EC, these claims “give consumers the unsubstantiated impression that a product has no negative impact on the environment”. The EC also found that more than half of the claims identified lacked sufficient information for consumers to judge their accuracy. The results of the sweep will inform an ongoing EU initiative to develop a more detailed legislative framework to protect consumers from ‘greenwashing’, with a legislative proposal expected later this year. European national authorities have also announced their intention to contact identified companies about their green claims and request information to demonstrate their compliance with EU consumer protection rules. What this means for American fashion brands While the sweeps have been carried out by European regulators, “greenwashing” is disadvantaged on both sides of the Atlantic. These recent developments in the EU may portend further enforcement action in the United States under the Biden administration. As in Europe, US consumer protection agencies and federal regulators routinely monitor environmental claims in advertising and marketing materials, including “sustainable”, “environmentally friendly” and “recyclable” claims. »Often used by fashion brands. Under US law, such claims would likely be classified as “general environmental benefit” claims. The US Federal Trade Commission has warned US advertisers that “they should not make unqualified general environmental benefit claims” because “it is highly unlikely that marketers can justify all reasonable interpretations of these claims.As we have seen, unfounded environmental claims can also lead to class actions with potentially hefty price tags. Before making environmental claims, fashion brands must ensure that the claims are properly qualified and sufficiently substantiated.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos