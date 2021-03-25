Hari Mari to launch clothing line in new Dallas store

Dallas-based Hari Mari, which started nearly 10 years ago as a premium flip-flop brand, is ready to open stores.

The company was growing rapidly as a wholesale business, selling its shoes through local and national chains, then the pandemic struck and its retail customers’ stores were temporarily and indefinitely closed.

Hari Mari started his own online business and grew it by 50% last year, said Jeremy Stewart, who co-founded Hari Mari with his wife, Lila Stewart.

It turns out that when people work from home, they like to wear flip flops, Stewart said. The brand added closed-toe shoes, mostly chukka boots, in 2019, which also helped the company through the fall and winter months of recent years.

The Stewarts gained confidence and decided to go ahead with long-term projects to develop into clothing. Its Hari Mari clothing for men and women will debut in May when the brand opens its first store on Knox Street.

When we hear people talking about the death of retail stores, we couldn’t disagree more, said Stewart. People want to go out and experience a brand in a physical way.

Exterior view of the future Hari Mari store at 3213 Knox Street in Dallas. (Tom Fox)

An interior view on the second floor of the future Hari Mari store in Knox Street. (Tom Fox)

The local retailers who gave them a chance early on, such as Saint Bernard and Tylers, will continue to be extremely important to our business as we move forward, said Stewart. While wholesale will remain the key, Hari Mari is ready to start her own store and immerse the customer in our brand.

The clothing assortment will include shorts, shirts, swimwear and accessories, and the company plans to open six to ten stores over the next few years.

In January, Jake Szczepanski, who has served on the Hari Maris board since 2017, was appointed chairman. He has expertise in clothing and store opening having worked for 13 years as co-founder and CEO of clothing brand Billy Reids.

Hari Mari, which means sun in Indonesian and sea in Latin, plans to open a few more stores this year, possibly in Austin and one of Florida’s beach communities. The seaside, watercolor and other communities have become popular with vacationing Texans who are Hari Mari fans, Szczepanski said.

Husband and wife team and co-founders of Hari Mari, Jeremy and Lila Stewart.

(Brad Loper – Staff Photographer)

The company is privately held and the Stewarts are still majority owners after completing a third round of venture capital for a few million dollars.

Szczepanski is one of the investors. Sales are approaching $ 10 million, as Hari Mari has sold over 150,000 pairs of flip flops priced at $ 65 and up.

The company has moved much of its production from China to Mexico, where there is a leading leather craft, Stewart said, and its just three hours for us door-to-door on a flight to Mexico.

Well, to be able to reorder the product in one season, he said. We have never been able to do this before.

Most of the new clothes will be made in the United States, Szczepanki said. All of this year’s leather will be sourced from Texas.

While much of Knox Street is being redeveloped, Hari Mari will be in one of the oldest buildings at 3213 Knox. The two-story building with 2,000 square feet at street level and 1,500 square feet upstairs previously housed a hair salon. It is right next to the construction site of the new Weirs Furniture store and office building and across from Starbucks.

The top floor will be used for in-store events, perhaps performances for local artists or yoga classes, Szczepanski said. Hari Mari has a small store which has been open since 2018 as part of its warehouse, wholesale and head office on South Haskell Avenue in Deep Ellum, and it will remain open to the public.

Some may think now is not the right time to open stores in the event of a pandemic, but we think now is the perfect time, Szczepanski said. People can’t wait to get out.

@MariaHalkias

