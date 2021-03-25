Fashion
Hari Mari to launch clothing line in new Dallas store
Dallas-based Hari Mari, which started nearly 10 years ago as a premium flip-flop brand, is ready to open stores.
The company was growing rapidly as a wholesale business, selling its shoes through local and national chains, then the pandemic struck and its retail customers’ stores were temporarily and indefinitely closed.
Hari Mari started his own online business and grew it by 50% last year, said Jeremy Stewart, who co-founded Hari Mari with his wife, Lila Stewart.
It turns out that when people work from home, they like to wear flip flops, Stewart said. The brand added closed-toe shoes, mostly chukka boots, in 2019, which also helped the company through the fall and winter months of recent years.
The Stewarts gained confidence and decided to go ahead with long-term projects to develop into clothing. Its Hari Mari clothing for men and women will debut in May when the brand opens its first store on Knox Street.
When we hear people talking about the death of retail stores, we couldn’t disagree more, said Stewart. People want to go out and experience a brand in a physical way.
The local retailers who gave them a chance early on, such as Saint Bernard and Tylers, will continue to be extremely important to our business as we move forward, said Stewart. While wholesale will remain the key, Hari Mari is ready to start her own store and immerse the customer in our brand.
The clothing assortment will include shorts, shirts, swimwear and accessories, and the company plans to open six to ten stores over the next few years.
In January, Jake Szczepanski, who has served on the Hari Maris board since 2017, was appointed chairman. He has expertise in clothing and store opening having worked for 13 years as co-founder and CEO of clothing brand Billy Reids.
Hari Mari, which means sun in Indonesian and sea in Latin, plans to open a few more stores this year, possibly in Austin and one of Florida’s beach communities. The seaside, watercolor and other communities have become popular with vacationing Texans who are Hari Mari fans, Szczepanski said.
The company is privately held and the Stewarts are still majority owners after completing a third round of venture capital for a few million dollars.
Szczepanski is one of the investors. Sales are approaching $ 10 million, as Hari Mari has sold over 150,000 pairs of flip flops priced at $ 65 and up.
The company has moved much of its production from China to Mexico, where there is a leading leather craft, Stewart said, and its just three hours for us door-to-door on a flight to Mexico.
Well, to be able to reorder the product in one season, he said. We have never been able to do this before.
Most of the new clothes will be made in the United States, Szczepanki said. All of this year’s leather will be sourced from Texas.
While much of Knox Street is being redeveloped, Hari Mari will be in one of the oldest buildings at 3213 Knox. The two-story building with 2,000 square feet at street level and 1,500 square feet upstairs previously housed a hair salon. It is right next to the construction site of the new Weirs Furniture store and office building and across from Starbucks.
The top floor will be used for in-store events, perhaps performances for local artists or yoga classes, Szczepanski said. Hari Mari has a small store which has been open since 2018 as part of its warehouse, wholesale and head office on South Haskell Avenue in Deep Ellum, and it will remain open to the public.
Some may think now is not the right time to open stores in the event of a pandemic, but we think now is the perfect time, Szczepanski said. People can’t wait to get out.
Twitter: @MariaHalkias
Looking for more retail coverage? Click here to read all retail news and updates. Click here to subscribe to D-FW Retail and other newsletters from The morning news from Dallas.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]