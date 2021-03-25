Carlotta Oddi of Vogue Japan and Alanui





Photo: courtesy of Alanui Carlotta OddiThe taste of s is as luxurious as it is eclectic, landing in the rare Venn diagram straddling between cozy and cool. A fashion editor at Vogue Japan, she launched the brand street with his brother. It is built around a single item: a unisex and oversized jacquard cashmere cardigan with fringes and a two-tone belt. Each season, the brand remixes it in a variety of patterns and colors. From a young age, I have been drawn to fashion as a form of expression. The opportunity I had to work as a fashion designer at Vogue Japan pushed me to start Alanui in 2016, Oddi told Cut. Alanui has been a great trip shared with my brother Nicol, and I’m so excited to see where it takes us. We continue to grow and improve in what we do every day. We spoke with Oddi about his very luxurious and very Italian taste. Which item in your spring / summer 2021 collection is particularly important to you?

The Regenerated Dream Big Cardigan is definitely one of the big favorites. It merges the two iconic patterns I designed for Alanui, the Icon and the Bandana, merged into a Jacquard piece in regenerated cashmere. How to thank someone for a gift?

I really like to give white orchids. What would you never wear?

Anything lilac, really. What is your dream vacation?

Back to Hawaii. What’s a good book on your coffee table right now?

Women who run with wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estes. Last show you watched excessively?

The Chanel Fall / Winter 2021 show. I loved the Inez & Vinoodhs movie outside of the collection itself. What is your guilty pleasure?

panettone. Secret to organizing a good party?

I think all you need are good friends and some wine! Favorite restaurant in New York?

Balthazar, always! What’s the one thing you could eat everyday for the rest of your life?

Toast, prosciutto and cheese. What shoes do you wear most often?

Bottega Veneta boots, sandals, and Street x Suicoke mules. What are five inanimate objects that bring you joy? These are my favorite jeans. Herms bandana scarf I never go out without! A Herms Kelly bag is timeless. My sofa, the Cini Boeri Strip, is super comfortable. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter every day Terms and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email you agree to our terms and Privacy notice and to receive e-mail correspondence from us.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos