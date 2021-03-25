“I would like a younger man!”: Jane Fonda echoes fantasy, sex and power

Jane Fonda took her jaws off the internet this morning when her latest magazine cover was revealed! The actress and activist, 83, is Harper’s Bazaarthe cover star of for its April issue “Reinvention”. Photographed by Mario Sorrenti, Fonda looks majestic in a sequined Ralph Lauren dress and sleek hairdresser you say “iconic”?

The octogenarian opened up about his fantastic relationship or rather his lack of interest in one in the accompanying interview with writer Durga Chew-Bose. I don’t want to be in a relationship anymore, a sexual relationship. I don’t have that desire, ”she says. “Am I fantasizing? Yes, this is my fantasy. I’ll just put it there. Whether I meet a professor or a researcher, someone in that line who is truly capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I can test myself and see if I could introduce myself. I think maybe I could do it now, but the problem is, like a man, I would like a younger man. Isn’t that awful? It’s one thing about the skin. I would like a younger man and I am too conceited.

Fonda is recognized as a cultural icon for her pioneering work in film and television, as well as for her activism related to climate change and opposition to war. In fact, she considers her time in Vietnam in the 1970s to have changed her understanding of what power means. “They didn’t even have heavy equipment to fill in the bomb holes and things, and we couldn’t beat them. It taught me that power has to come from within. It has to come from knowing who you are, why you are on earth, what the meaning of your life is. It is the power. If it’s all about armor, possessions, and weapons, it’s not power. This is another thing. It was the Vietnamese who taught me the power, and I am always grateful. And it helped me figure out what to do with my third act, because the third acts are scary. This is not the old part. This is the finitude of the third acts.

Fonda also delves into her experiences and ideas about theater, politics, intimacy and romance. Harper’s Bazaar interview below!

Learn from romantic partners:Part of the reason I enter a relationship with a man is because I feel like he can take me on a new path. I’m drawn to people who can teach me things and whose lives are different from mine, so I indulge in them. First of all, I want to please him. It is a problem. When I married Ted, I mean, marrying Ted is like marrying 15 people, you have to learn to hunt, so I did. You have to learn to fly fishing, that’s what I did. He liked me to dress sexy, so I did. And so on. I wanted. Why be with Ted Turner if you are not going to let yourself be absorbed by his reality and learn from it? And I’m glad I did.

On not wanting to lead: “[Robert] Redford always used to say, ‘Why not you? And I was never able to explain to him why I am not interested. If I’m in a pack then all my juices start to flow. And I seem like a leader because I have a lot of ideas, but I’m not the ultimate responsible. I love to work, then come home and have a martini or take a hot bath.

Being a parent as an activist:“I think about it every day. It’s the one main thing from my past that I think about almost every day. And I’ll tell you that one of the things that turns him off is looking at my son [Troy Garity], who is 47 years old. They just had their first child, and he’s about a year and a half old. And when I look at my son and his wife, Simone, a parent, I am in awe. It relieves me enormously, which I did not do. I don’t think I told him that, so I feel a little weird, but somehow it’s reality. Watching my son become a parent, I think, “My God, I just wish I had done that. And then I realize that if I had done this, I wouldn’t have become what I have become. There must be a middle way, but I’ve never been a middle man. I was too wrapped up in myself. I was too inclined to become an activist.

About privacy: Do I tell you that? I do not know. Okay. I will be honest. One of the painful things I did when I was 80, I don’t even know how old I’m 83, and I’m single now. What I really had to think about was that I wasn’t really capable [of intimacy]. It’s not them. It’s me. If a guy had come and said: Come on, Fonda, come on, I would have run away scared. I was drawn to men who would never do this to me because they couldn’t necessarily show themselves. I didn’t know this back then, but now I do. I don’t think I can do anything about it now, but it’s the truth, like Lily [Tomlin] would say. It’s the truth.

