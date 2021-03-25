New York City nonprofit to host fashion raffle to benefit floating hospital





New York City nonprofit Garment District for Gowns (GDFG) partnered with some of the biggest fashion brands to create a raffle event on March 31 with 100% of the proceeds to benefit the floating hospital. GDFG was created by a group of fashion designers at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the New York-based nonprofit has manufactured and distributed more than 11,000 U.S.-made medical gowns to more than 46 hospitals and healthcare facilities. While providing much needed medical gowns for essential workers since the start of the pandemic, GDFG has also supported more than 1,200 jobs in the United States between supply and production. The Floating Hospital is a 155-year-old organization that provides free health care, mental health counseling, and essentials such as hygiene products, clothing, backpacks and more to women and men. children living in domestic violence shelters and shelters across New York City. Amy Tiefermann, co-founder of GDFG, said of the floating hospital that they are really amazing, they provide the whole range of healthcare. She continued: We want to support them, because they support so many New Yorkers. Many women and children who benefit from the services of floating hospitals have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The proceeds from the GDFG raffle will help the floating hospital continue to provide much-needed services and resources to these women and children. Circumstances can change overnight, we learned only last year, said Alexandra Baylis, co-founder of GDFG. We have great power as a community to be able to take care of each other during times like these, even the smallest act of kindness can have the most profound effect, she continued. The raffle prizes will include coveted items from participating brands such as Marc Jacobs, Oscar De La Renta, Phillip Lim, Monse, Proenza Schouler, Augustinus Bader and more. To enter the raffle and view the full list of designer prizes, click here. An entry ticket to the draw is $ 5. All donations made through GDFG website will automatically enter donors into the raffle.

