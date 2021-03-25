Fashion Jews of Philly: Joan and Ellen Shepp

This is the latest edition of the Jews of Philly Fashion, introducing you to the chosen few who dress our city. They can mix wool and linen, but they have strong opinions on mixing stripes with flowers. In this space, talk well to designers, sellers, buyers, influencers, models and more. This week we spoke to Joan and Ellen Shepp.

For 50 years, Philadelphia women in search of something beautiful have turned to Joan Shepp for their guide.

Through the incessant change of trends, Joan Shepp has remained a constant, whether in Lafayette Hill or in Center City, where the store bearing the name of its founders is today located. Shepp, who recently celebrated her 80th birthday, runs the store alongside her daughter, Ellen Shepp, and the couple have big plans for their 50th birthday.

It’s a bigger celebration than we anticipated due to the past year we’ve had, said Ellen Shepp. So were celebrating life. Celebrated existence.

Joan and Ellen Shepp talked about keeping up with the kids and their customers’ changing tastes.

With the proliferation of direct-to-consumer sales and Instagram clothing, how do you get people to walk into the store?

JS: The only thing girls like, women like, is that they want to look pretty. They want to be pretty for their other half. And even now more than ever, the little black dress speaks to you a lot more than it did three years ago. Because you can put so many different things in it. Will they be short? Will they be long? Will they wear jewelry? Will they wear sunglasses?

I love the accessories: you can change this dress 20 times. People are waiting to see what other people are wearing, unless they come in and Ellen shows them, or we show them something new, and they feel good. They are not sure. And so they’re going to watch the next person take their clothes off and try things on.

What has changed the most in customer preferences?

IS: At the time, people bought complete wardrobes, where everything was mixed and matched. And now, over the last few years, it’s not just about the pandemic, but more about the element and then adding parts to a solid element to build. But it’s more special, it’s more unusual. For example, when we buy we use the same phrase over and over again: is this something they don’t already have?

It’s more fun to put together outfits now because people are more open-minded. And they are more willing. They see as the younger ones got older they mix things up that took me awhile to even figure out, because it was so much more out of the ordinary, creative and unmatched.

So how do you keep track of these changes?

IS: Well, before this year, traveling was probably the best education. I mean, we were going to Europe six times a year. We really got to see a few different countries and the streets of New York and the streets of Philadelphia. We were really lucky to see young designers visiting us. And my moms have always been excited about what the students do and their vision.

What excites you most about this 50th anniversary year?

JS: For a while, people were shut down, psychologically. And they were scared and they wanted to stay home. And they didn’t want to give the virus to anyone. But now they see a way out. And they can go to a restaurant, or they can do this and that, and their mind is more open.

IS: We’ve all had a long time to reassess what’s important in life. And this is our people. And his love. And his things were passionate. And so, in our little fashion world, for us, we were getting phone calls and texts from people telling us, I’m getting my second shot on Tuesday, I’ll see you two weeks later!

