FTC sends $ 6.5 million to Fashion Nova customers over shipping issues – WWD





The Federal Trade Commission said it was paying more than $ 6.5 million to more than 500,000 Fashion Nova buyers in a settlement reached last year after the company failed to properly notify consumers to give them the option to cancel their orders when shipments were delayed. “Fashion Nova promised consumers prompt shipment of their orders, but consistently failed to deliver on those promises, did not properly notify consumers of shipping delays, and did not give them the opportunity to cancel their orders. and receive prompt refunds, ”the FTC said in a statement Thursday, noting violations of its rule of merchandise by mail, Internet or telephone. “The company has also illegally used gift cards to compensate consumers for unshipped merchandise instead of providing refunds,” the FTC said. “Gift cards are not considered refunds under the requirements of the Mail Order Rule.” The $ 6.5 million will go to 518,552 consumers around the world through payments of $ 12.60, made through PayPal or by paper check. Fashion Nova also reimburses certain customers directly. Thursday’s payments are part of the company’s $ 9.3 million settlement with the FTC, first revealed in April. At the time, the FTC said Fashion Nova had made “clear promises to consumers for years that they offered fast shipping of their products,” but “routinely failed to deliver on their shipping promises to consumers and failed. did not meet the mail order rule requirement that consumers be notified of shipping delays and have the ability to cancel orders and receive prompt refunds. “ At the time, Fashion Nova, which has seen huge growth online with looks up to the second, said it cooperated with the FTC on the process and resolved the issues in April 2018. “These issues stem from the exponential growth in 2017, which put a strain on our warehouse and our IT systems,” Fashion Nova said. “We are proud of who we are and where we are going and are happy to put this issue behind us so that we can continue to focus on our customers.” Fashion Nova did not immediately respond to a question from WWD on Thursday. More from WWD: Rhetoric vs. reality: progress on goals in a difficult year Bargaining Heats Up In Fashion Nike sales hit by supply shortages due to pandemic







