Fashion
Bob Corso looks back on his career at WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) After 33 years of broadcasting news on WHSV-TV, Bob Corso is retiring and will present his last newscast on Friday March 26.
Corso joined the Harrisonburg-based TV station in 1988 and has worn many hats in the newsroom over the years: reporter, producer, assignment office editor, news anchor, weather anchor, and sports anchor. For the past 20 years, Corso has been a fixture on WHSV News at 6 and the host of its 1on1 interview segments.
Earlier this month, Corso announced his intention to retire.
Days before its final broadcast, he spoke in 1on1 with WHSV Kyle Rogers about his three decades on air in the Shenandoah Valley.
Why now? Rogers asked Corso about his retirement.
Well, I really wanted to spend more time with my family, and not just that, but with COVID, it actually felt like a good time because, for a year, I haven’t been at the station either.
Corso, who turned 65 last August, recently said he’s started thinking about retirement and doing other things.
Although Corso is a television news anchor in the Shenandoah Valley, being a television reporter was not his first career.
The Alexandria native moved to Arizona where he spent nearly a decade working in menswear sales. However, at a crossroads in his career, Corso decided to give broadcasting a chance.
Guess the bug was still there, Corso said of TV work. But I didn’t know it because I dissipated myself. However, Corso said he might have more confidence in himself as he got older, so he tried television and had his chance at WHSV-TV.
Corso said he stayed with WHSV-TV for his career as a journalist as it seemed like he often did a different job, so the job never got stagnant. After all, he’s held many different roles, including a weekend sports host, which Corso says is the toughest job in the building.
Corso organized 1on1 interviews where he interviewed politicians, experts, journalists and ordinary people. The segment allowed him to delve into a topic and a problem for several minutes at a time.
I have deliberately tried to give them a lot of variety because I think people appreciate different things and there are so many different people here in the valley who have stories to tell, who have expertise to share, that you really offer a variety to hear them. stories of peoples, says Corso.
According to our calculations, Corso has carried out more than 3,000 interviews.
One of Corsos’ most memorable stories was doing a 1on1 interview with a man from Harrisonburg who survived the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre. Corso said he made anniversary calls. hoping to share Gil Colmans’ story and after five years Colman agreed to share his survival experience.
Powerful story, Corso said reflecting on this interview.
While not making anchor chair headlines, Corso is a fan favorite at the Rockingham County Fair.
Each year it takes viewers to the event and highlights the different events, vendors, and people the show has to offer.
Whether it was singing live with performers or being a passenger in the demo derby, Corso said he had a lot of fun with these live shots by interacting with his guests and enjoying the moment live.
The Rockingham County Fair is a great event, he said. It is such a good healthy pleasure.
Over the years, Corso has earned the loyalty, trust and respect of his colleagues and viewers for his journalism work.
I’m really glad I stuck around, said Corso. It is a great place to settle down and raise a family.
He and his wife Suzanne, a professor at James Madison University, have two daughters.
Corso said he was proud of the work he did at WHSV-TV.
I feel like I made a difference. Hope I made a difference, said Corso. Our goal is to educate people. We were just doing our job. But I think, not just me personally, but the work that we do here at TV-3 I think is a great asset to have in a community.
I want to thank people, Corso said as he prepared to sign. Thank you for watching us for all these years, for watching me for 33 years on TV-3.
Corso will co-present WHSV News at 6 a.m. for the last time on Friday March 26.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]