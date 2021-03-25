Bob Corso looks back on his career at WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) After 33 years of broadcasting news on WHSV-TV, Bob Corso is retiring and will present his last newscast on Friday March 26.

Corso joined the Harrisonburg-based TV station in 1988 and has worn many hats in the newsroom over the years: reporter, producer, assignment office editor, news anchor, weather anchor, and sports anchor. For the past 20 years, Corso has been a fixture on WHSV News at 6 and the host of its 1on1 interview segments.

Earlier this month, Corso announced his intention to retire.

Days before its final broadcast, he spoke in 1on1 with WHSV Kyle Rogers about his three decades on air in the Shenandoah Valley.

Why now? Rogers asked Corso about his retirement.

Well, I really wanted to spend more time with my family, and not just that, but with COVID, it actually felt like a good time because, for a year, I haven’t been at the station either.

Corso, who turned 65 last August, recently said he’s started thinking about retirement and doing other things.

Although Corso is a television news anchor in the Shenandoah Valley, being a television reporter was not his first career.

The Alexandria native moved to Arizona where he spent nearly a decade working in menswear sales. However, at a crossroads in his career, Corso decided to give broadcasting a chance.

Guess the bug was still there, Corso said of TV work. But I didn’t know it because I dissipated myself. However, Corso said he might have more confidence in himself as he got older, so he tried television and had his chance at WHSV-TV.

Corso said he stayed with WHSV-TV for his career as a journalist as it seemed like he often did a different job, so the job never got stagnant. After all, he’s held many different roles, including a weekend sports host, which Corso says is the toughest job in the building.

Corso organized 1on1 interviews where he interviewed politicians, experts, journalists and ordinary people. The segment allowed him to delve into a topic and a problem for several minutes at a time.

I have deliberately tried to give them a lot of variety because I think people appreciate different things and there are so many different people here in the valley who have stories to tell, who have expertise to share, that you really offer a variety to hear them. stories of peoples, says Corso.

According to our calculations, Corso has carried out more than 3,000 interviews.

One of Corsos’ most memorable stories was doing a 1on1 interview with a man from Harrisonburg who survived the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre. Corso said he made anniversary calls. hoping to share Gil Colmans’ story and after five years Colman agreed to share his survival experience.

Powerful story, Corso said reflecting on this interview.

While not making anchor chair headlines, Corso is a fan favorite at the Rockingham County Fair.

Each year it takes viewers to the event and highlights the different events, vendors, and people the show has to offer.

Whether it was singing live with performers or being a passenger in the demo derby, Corso said he had a lot of fun with these live shots by interacting with his guests and enjoying the moment live.

The Rockingham County Fair is a great event, he said. It is such a good healthy pleasure.

Over the years, Corso has earned the loyalty, trust and respect of his colleagues and viewers for his journalism work.

I’m really glad I stuck around, said Corso. It is a great place to settle down and raise a family.

He and his wife Suzanne, a professor at James Madison University, have two daughters.

Corso said he was proud of the work he did at WHSV-TV.

I feel like I made a difference. Hope I made a difference, said Corso. Our goal is to educate people. We were just doing our job. But I think, not just me personally, but the work that we do here at TV-3 I think is a great asset to have in a community.

I want to thank people, Corso said as he prepared to sign. Thank you for watching us for all these years, for watching me for 33 years on TV-3.

Corso will co-present WHSV News at 6 a.m. for the last time on Friday March 26.

