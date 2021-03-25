Why ‘durable goods’ are essential for the fashion resale market – Sourcing Journal

The pandemic has been a lot. But for the fashion resale market, this has been a godsend. There is nothing like being stuck at home for a year to make many Americans realize they have a lot of clothes. Of course, eating stubborn stress (no judgment) relegates a good part of said clothes to the null and void pile. And for consumers who have seen their income decreases, it only makes sense to sell certain items. This has led to a significant increase in sales from second hand sites.

Related Articles

In 2019, the world second-hand clothing market was valued at $ 28 billion, according to Statista. It is expected to climb to $ 64 billion by 2024.

“Consumers around the world are prioritizing value and accelerating the shift to savings,” says Anthony Marino of ThredUP, president, in the company’s 2020 Resale Report. “When times get uncertain, we all focus on our family toll. Brands whose core proposition offers value and convenience have the opportunity to win shares. Amazon, rebate and resale are becoming winners. “

More than half of all consumers (55%) have purchased second-hand clothing, according to Cotton Council International (CCI) and Cotton Incorporated 2020 Global Durability Study (June 2020). For most of those who buy second-hand clothes (82%), they make up less than half of their wardrobe.

But among the 45% of shoppers who said they haven’t yet purchased resale clothing, a third (31%) said they plan to do so.

Shoppers say their main reason for buying second-hand clothes is to save money (76%), according to the Global Sustainability Study. One-third (35%) say they love the experience of purchase, 33% say it’s more sustainable / eco-friendly, 32 percent say they like trying new styles or brands, 27 percent say it’s more practical and 24 percent say it’s for better quality clothes.

Giving new life to a second-hand garment makes sense considering the average The American only wears 20% of her wardrobe, according to California Closets. However, unworn items do not hang in the closet in perpetuity. Americans throw away clothes by the ton. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates 17 million tonnes of textile waste were generated in 2018. Of this total, 11.3 million tonnes were landfilled. This is a substantial increase from 2015, when Americans generated 16 million tonnes of textile waste and 10.5 million tonnes was landfilled.

This is why resale opportunities are seen as a sustainable alternative. According to Coresight Research’s US consumer tracking, buyers focused more on sustainability in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis: 29% of respondents said the pandemic made environmental sustainability a more important factor in their purchasing choices, indicating demand opportunities for the resale market in the near future.

For its part, Goodwill industries from southeastern Wisconsin and metropolitan Chicago says it helped prevent nearly 170 million pounds, or 85,000 tonnes, from hitting landfill in 2019. These locations are just a few of the 3,000 Goodwill stores that the non-profit organization operates, as well as its monthly online store exceeded $ 1 billion in sales. Goodwill is part of a network of more than 25,000 resale, consignment and non-profit stores in the United States, according to the National Association of Resale and Thrift Shops (NARTS).

Besides independent stores, a host of online resellers transfer everything from Zara to Zac Posen. The sites include The RealReal, Vestiaire Collective, Poshmark, Worthy and Kidizen, as well as Tradesy, Depop, Vinted and Mercari. Designers and brands are also looking to capitalize on the trend: Gucci had partnerships with The RealReal. Levi’s has already entered the buy-back and resale market. And Ralph lauren currently studying it. Even independent creators and artisans can participate in the act via sites like Noihsaf Bazaar.

Coresight says Resale, especially fashion resale, is becoming more and more common as American consumers seek value options. In China, however, second-hand clothing is considered unhealthy. Rather than reselling them, China resorted to burning clothing in waste-to-energy incinerators because the country’s 654 landfills – the largest of which measure 100 football pitches – filled up earlier than expected, according to a Bloomberg report.

But producing shows by incinerating millions of clothes is hardly a sustainable solution, says Alan Wheeler, general delegate of the textile division at the International Bureau of Recycling. “Clothing has to be designed to be durable and recycled, and when people are done with it, they have to send it back for reuse.”

China is not alone, however. In Sweden, H&M, the grandfather of fast fashion, also began to cremate the clothes. Fast Company reported that the company had $ 4.1 billion in unsold clothing in 2019, some of which is burned as fuel for a power plant. meanwhile at UK, Drapers reported some fashion retailers are considering burning clothes that are returned by customers in the EU because “companies argue that it is easier and cheaper to burn than to return – this is a level of frustration and scared, so they throw their hands up. “

But now more than ever, consumers are making it clear that they don’t want cheap disposable clothes. Instead, 91% of consumers say it’s important the clothes they buy are durable enough to last a long time, according to the Global Sustainability Study.. The majority (78%) are likely to look for durability enhancing features to extend the life of their clothing.

According to the Global Durability Study, 7 in 10 consumers (70%) expect cotton clothing to last longer than man-made fiber clothing.

Currently, the oldest items in consumer closets are around six years old and are typically made from 100% cotton or cotton blends (averaging 53% cotton), according to the Global Sustainability Study. Not only are these items durable enough to last over half a decade, but for the most part (62%) they look so good that they are still worn outside the home.

Durable fiber is the key to clothing that needs to last. NARTS says the resale will be continues to gain popularity and become an even bigger segment of the retail industry.

Word of mouth is constantly spreading the value and resale excitement as a fun, easy and friendly shopping experience, ”says the organization. “Buyers today are aware of their value. Years ago, in the age of “conspicuous consumption”, some liked to brag about what they were paying for something. Consumers today brag about how little they paid. Today’s shoppers are also environmentally conscious, making recycled clothing and furniture a popular commodity. “