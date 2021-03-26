



Few online retailers can offer a fully Instagram-ready look for men. Zinc plating is a clothing brand that saw this gap in the market and was launched as a small retail store in Lancaster, PA in 2004. From there, it enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame, becoming the great place online to find the hottest looks for men. Zamage was founded by entrepreneur Zachary Sheaffer. It started out humbly as a retail store that sold t-shirts and accessories, focusing only on menswear. The Zamages clothing line led with ever-fashionable styles like hip hop and the street. In 2008, Zamage was ready to expand and the store moved to a 500 square foot location, which attracted Zamage more customers and attention as it became Lancaster’s go-to store for on-trend looks. for men. With the new location, new brands and labels came along, as Zamage started stocking big brands such as Timberland and Rocawear. Despite the recession that came down in 2008, Zamage managed to overtake it and reach a new level, online retailing. The transition to the Internet has gone smoothly; the store offered worldwide delivery and gained greater prominence, becoming an online style designer. It is in the online style arena that the Zamage brand has truly flourished. Zamage’s Instagram page is a colorful ode to street style. They share daring outfits, combining tie-dye tank tops with ripped jeans and neon hoods. Nowadays, Zamage is a leading store in the United States for stocking up on trendy styles for men. From the evolution that Zamage has undergone from a small store in Pennsylvania to a popular online retailer, founder Sheaffer says, I don’t believe in small ideas; when I started the business, I knew I wanted to grow up. I have always held myself to high standards, so Zamage will continue to provide on-trend styles with fast two-day shipping worldwide. Zamage’s journey is remarkable as it is a retailer that was established before the 2008 recession, and instead of shutting down when recession hit four years after the store was established, it has grown. . Sheaffer opened the store at the age of twenty, entering his twenties as an ambitious business owner and entrepreneur. Sheaffer argues that the determination and belief in demand for what Zamage could deliver to its customers is what helped transform his business from a small store into a leading online brand. In elaborating on this, Sheaffer says, I never had a Plan B, I thought there was a void in the market for a place online that could provide comfortable yet stylish hip-hop and street styles for you. men. Menswear has come a long way and has evolved since being relegated to a small section in a womenswear store, with the help of forward-thinking, visionary brands like Zamage who dare to believe it.







