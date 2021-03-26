Fashion
Overwerk uses music and fashion to build new worlds
Headphones, music on, eyes closed and tucked into bed. This is how independent producer, director and designer Edmond Huszar aka Overwerk wants you to listen to his new album.
In an ideal world he would celebrate the Prime Minister with his fans in an intimate club, but Huszar adapts to our virtual reality. Ship is more than just an album. It’s part of the Overwerk brand, a story told through photoshoots, design and fashion shows. His cinematic synth scenes have been used by top fashion houses Gucci, Vogue, YSL and even Lamborghini. He was recently tasked with scoring eight events for Channel – but Ship is a story of its own.
Whatever the project, it all starts with the atmosphere, and Huszar pays great attention to the “ambiance” he wants to communicate.
“The message [comes] first, “he said,” then I try to do a little world-building with the music, trying to get people on the same page where I can communicate with them. “
Ship was a two-year project, and its eight synthesized tracks encapsulate the different forms we take throughout our lives. Every song pushes the boundaries of electronic music, just like Huszar is using the project to push his own limits in fashion and design.
“[It’s about] this change, this body that carries us, “says Huszar.” The ships you occupy change, but your mind and what you are grows but never changes. ”
“Presence” is Huszar’s favorite song on the album. Eerie with silvery synth melodies and a pulsating rhythm, it gives the impression of a walk through the city at night. Although strongly instrumental, samples of Huszar’s own voice memos invite the listener into the present moment.
“Ask for your attention,” sings Huszar. “Wake up, presence.” It’s its own cinematic kind of “educational meditation,” he says. “I wanted people to be introduced to the mental space I was in while creating this music.”
As a freelance artist, Huszar is used to working in his home studio and collaborating with international artists via digital platforms. The pandemic has not hampered its ability to make magic on the seas.
Most striking is the iKell story. The Nigerian artist has put his mark on “Sense” with lyrics that reflect the economic difficulties and political conflicts of his country. He sings about his experiences in his native African English dialect. It’s a sobering story about compelling dance rhythms, a highlight of the album for sure.
The opening of the album “Parallel” is another collaboration, this time with a longtime friend and inspiration, Anthony Scott Burns, aka Pilotpriest. Menacing chords swirl in electronic atmospheres before calming down with piano choruses. It is an atmosphere that brings us back to the vessels of our existence, in parallel with the experiences of the two artists in the creative world.
Burns began in music before moving on to the film industry, and his journey inspired Huszar’s own expansion into the worlds of fashion and design. His past collaborations with major fashion houses have earned him some recognition in the industry, and Huzsar is set to expand with his own brand Overwerk.
He admires the creative directors of Berluti and Dior, drawing inspiration from their classic and elegant designs. As a member of Ship creative process, Huszar designed the costume he wears in all promotional content.
“I’ve always liked the sharp, sleek style,” he says. “Music is how people find out about the project, but eventually people find out that I do design and fashion.”
Huszar also recently designed its first eyewear collection combining retro-futurism and modern style. The anaglyph is akin to old-fashioned 3D glasses, with black brick-shaped frames around blue lenses. The second features round rimless lenses held together by a thick line of silver metal.
Throughout his work, Huszar returns to a theme: understated elegance. From the classic cut suit to its innovative glasses through the new twists of the electronic genre, each work is coherent.
“It’s about the story of color, the symbolism that represents this theme and this message,” he says. “The way it all comes together, it’s almost like the design gives me a break from creating music, and then the design gives me music inspiration.” [again]. “
Ship is now available on all streaming platforms. Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming eyewear collection and more music via the Overwerk website.
Photography by: Courtesy Overwerk
