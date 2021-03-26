Plattsburgh State Men’s Lacrosse to Showcase a Different Style in 2021 | Local sports

PLATTSBURGH While the Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team will have a lot to adjust for the next truncated COVID-19 season, first-year head coach Andrew Hauk is delighted that the team’s work ethic not one of them.

As any trainer will tell you, in the pandemic it’s been just a whirlwind, Hauk said. I didn’t really have to worry about changing the culture or anything; the guys know what to expect and know how to play for the name on the front of the jersey.

The 41-man roster was a bit behind the roster’s usual size, according to Hauk, who added that the junior and senior squad were all-in for the campaign.

The 41 guys we have are hugely invested, Hauk said. They wouldn’t be part of the squad if they didn’t follow all the protocols that we have to follow (this season).

The Cardinals went 2-2 in the pandemic-cut 2020 season, and among this year’s squad returns is the top scorer of those four games, junior forward Dilon Smith.

Joining Smith is eight other seniors and 12 juniors.

While there are a lot of familiar faces, the playstyle will be very fresh, according to Hauk, with the team moving away from the more conservative style of the program’s past.

With the previous coaching staff, we played a very grind-it-out type of game where we would win 7-5, as we flipped the script over here where we want to play an up-tempo, very run-and- style. gun in lacrosse where we win games 15-13, Hauk said. It’s been an adjustment but the guys are excited as it means more guys will have the opportunity to see the pitch and contribute.

CALENDAR OF THE CONFERENCE

Plattsburgh has six regular season conference games in the Eastern SUNYAC region as part of the new split conference schedule that aims to reduce travel and overnight stays during road trips.

The Cardinals will play games against Oneonta, Potsdam and New Paltz, starting the season with a game at the SUNY New Paltz at 4 p.m. Friday after receiving No.1 honors for the SUNYAC East Division in the preseason conference poll. .

While Hauk was happy for the recognition, he knows there is still a lot to be proven.

We’re grateful to be ranked at the top, but a preseason poll is just a preseason poll, Hauk said. Every year there is always a dark horse in our conference that comes out of nowhere and takes a seat.

While match-to-match preparation will largely remain the same, Hauk said, the smaller competition pool will likely lead to greater familiarity among opponents.

An added challenge for the year will be the strict safety protocols for road travel, something Hauk sees as a determining x factor for teams this season.

The most successful teams will be the ones that don’t let these things affect the way they train and play in games, Hauk said. If we take things straight and face adversity as we go, then be in good shape for the year.

In addition to the conference schedule, Hauk hopes to play in four non-conference games, some of which are already scheduled.

I don’t care if I played in early January, or this year our first game will be on March 26; before the first game everyone was excited, Hauk said. I’m excited to see what kind of product we can put into the field; After the first game we take the nervousness out and we can kind of assess where we are as a team.

