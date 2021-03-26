Central Saint Martins puts MA – WWD fashion show online





BECOME VIRTUAL: London’s Central Saint Martins has uploaded its fashion masters graduate show this year in response to social distancing rules imposed by the UK’s third COVID-19 lockdown. The school released an immersive site on Thursday afternoon with a landing page scanning the school’s campus on 1 Granary Square with three giant lipstick-shaped rectangles floating against a pink sky, with sponsor information written down above. The audience was greeted with a speech by designer Michèle Lamy. Then, they were able to go to the virtual exhibition gallery to see behind the scenes images of the students as the collection was developed. At the end of the gallery were the Designer Rooms, where each student’s work could be explored by clicking on the images on the virtual wall. In the halls, students showcased their graduate collections via a mix of films, images and visual concepts, with additional information provided in texts. The announcement of this year’s Professional Creative Award winners, judged by fashion stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, was also revealed in one of the designer rooms. This year’s winners were Sól Hansdóttir and António Castro, respectively from the women’s clothing and textiles sectors. Karefa-Johnson said, “The general criteria for my evaluation of winners are commitment to vision and practice and the effectiveness of clearly communicating the two. I also felt that I could really see the worlds they had created, which excited me as a publisher, whose job was basically to travel to these strange planets in the minds of these designers, to metabolize what I saw and translate the vision to my audience at home. “ Recipient of the L’Oréal Professionnel grant, Hansdóttir’s collection is “a study on chaos: perversity”. Her looks are strongly sculptural, iterated in a palette of primary colors. “The collection is based on these three theories of evil, of which I have built everything in order to feel comfortable in the realm of the irrational, exalting the fear of the unknown,” she said. Castro is the recipient of the L’Wren Scott scholarship and his collection is based on a Portuguese winter solstice ritual. The designer stumbled upon this pagan tradition with ideas around the genre and his interest in haute couture, artisanal processes versus mechanical processes, slit dresses and virtual Zoom backgrounds. He recreated silhouettes found in late 18th-century clothing through dramatic drape, combining his Marie-Antoinette inspiration with traditional Portuguese weaving.







