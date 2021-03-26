Montana House Committee accepts dress code | 406 Politics





Sandals, flip flops and tennis shoes are not considered appropriate. Jeans or denim clothing, including colored denim, fleece or jersey or sweatshirt, are also prohibited. Democrats pressed Usher for details, such as defining a “suit-like dress” for women, whether sweaters would be allowed or whether logos could push ties into unprofessional territory. Others pointed out that the President can already impose breaches of decorum. “After reading this and listening to the audience and the questions and answers, I think functionally we’re not in a different place than we were a week ago and it’s a little frustrating that we’ve been through all of this, ”said Rep. Kim Abbott, a Helena Democrat and Minority Leader. “I think it’s always up to the President, at the end of the day, to decide on matters of decorum and most of the time nothing has changed whether we pass it or not.” Last week, the committee debated the use of a dress code proposed in 2015 that was never adopted over concerns it was sexist in dictating the length of skirts and necklines for women. This segment of the old rules was not included in HR 5. Representative Barry Usher, R-Billings, said he believed the proposal gave guidelines but left discretion to the President. “For the institution and maintenance of the integrity of this institution and the historic nature and reverence of this body, I hope we can get through it,” Usher said. “Again (we) rely on the discretion of the speaker and future leaders, and put this to bed and move on so we can move on to other work.”

