Montana House advances dress code requiring suits and ties





HELENA, Mont. (AP) Montana lawmakers on Thursday brought forward a strict dress code proposed by Republicans that would apply to House lawmakers, legislative staff and members of the media working inside the Capitol. The House Rules Committee voted in favor of the rules, which would require men to wear a suit or dress pants, jacket and tie, and require women to wear dress pants, a skirt, a jacket and a dress blouse or dress similar to a costume. Both men and women would be required to wear dress shoes or boots, and they would be expressly prohibited from wearing sandals, flip-flops and tennis shoes. The vote split along party lines, with Republicans in favor of the measure and Democrats against it. The proposal heads alongside a vote in the plenary chamber, where Republicans hold a two-thirds majority. The dress code was introduced more than two months after the legislative session began, after a Republican lawmaker opposed the decision by male Democrats not to wear neckties on House floors. The ties are part of an unwritten expectation loosely enforced by lawmakers. The measure’s sponsor, Republican Barry Usher, said it would clarify expectations for dress. But Democrats raised questions about the ambiguities of the proposal, saying it lacked specific instructions on what types of dresses and ties would be allowed. They also raised several questions, such as whether women could still replace sweaters with jackets, as is common practice. If passed by the plenary chamber, the new rules would give the sergeant-at-arms the power to enforce the dress code and prevent members who violated dress decorum from entering chamber chambers and halls. committee until they comply with the code. This requirement would also apply to legislators participating remotely in the legislative session and appearing in the room by video conference. Usher said lawmakers could still vote by proxy or by participating in the session remotely without appearing by video. Usher’s proposed rules left out language that received initial support at a committee meeting last week, which some called sexist. This language, originally proposed by GOP lawmakers ahead of the 2015 session but quickly rejected, stated that women should be sensitive to the lengths and necklines of skirts. At a rules hearing on Thursday, Democrats said the proposal emphasized appearances instead of other aspects of decorum they deem more important. There are many in this body who uphold the ideals of serious and sincere representation, said Democratic Representative Jim Hamilton. The lack of these attributes cannot be changed or developed by dress. Republicans countered that the continuation of the tradition of wearing formal attire on the state capitol denotes respect for the institution. Rep. Derek Skees, a Republican who chairs the rules committee, called the rules a visual representation of the respect we have for the people who sent us here. How can we expect others to respect us if we have no limits? Skees said. ___ Samuels is a member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative corps. Report for America is a national, nonprofit service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on secret issues.

