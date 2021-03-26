Marvin Osifo Young and dynamic fashion designer and celebrity.





As a men’s stylist, his passion is to improve the style and personal presentation of Australian men, for the sake of confidence and self-esteem. The ultimate goal is to improve the way they feel about themselves, and in turn to help them perform their best in their professional and personal lives. An industry insider for over twelve years, Marvin Osifo has a deep understanding of what it takes to be successful in the fast paced world of fashion. Born and raised in Nigeria, into a family of fashion designers, Marvins’ upbringing cultivated a great appreciation for pattern, color and style. With a deep-rooted fashion affinity, Marvin emigrated to Australia in 1992 where he began a career in fashion retail, working for well-known brands such as BALLY, Emporio Armani and David Jones. After settling in the fashion retail business, Marvin studied business management, marketing and event management at university. Simultaneously involved in event and fashion spaces, Marvin quickly noticed a lack of opportunities for young designers. Passionate about fashion and now an event management professional, Marvin was inspired to bridge the gap, creating his own event for emerging designers, Face Fashion. On the side of my styling and events business, I also have brand partnerships with hotels, car manufacturers like Alfa Romeo and Porsche, as well as clothing and accessories brands. I’m also an Australian lifestyle and style influencer. How to avoid stress and burnout? Family time, exercise, healthy eating, and breaks. When I wake up, I first spend quality time with my family. I then juggle a healthy breakfast while checking my emails and social media, before heading to Sydney (or interstate and sometimes overseas) to see clients or work with businesses with which I am a partner. I also try to go to the gym 3-4 days a week. Going to the gym regularly helps me mentally. It feels good to burn off any pent-up stress and take care of my body at the same time. I also try to have a very balanced diet. I no longer drink coffee and rarely touch alcohol. I believe that good health, mind and body will always be reflected in your daily effectiveness. How do you overcome obstacles? I have a few different methods when it comes to obstacles, what I love most on a daily basis is dealing with the obstacle. I don’t like to beat around the bush. If I have a problem with something, I like to fix it or this obstacle. I always keep the end goal in mind. Sometimes the biggest obstacle has smaller obstacles to overcome. When I think about challenges, I break them down and tackle them into smaller pieces. Advices? Learn everything you can, then share that knowledge with as many people as possible. Think of it as a gift and see communication as a way to channel that gift to others. Knowledge is one of those gifts that never stops giving. Social media links Instagram https://www.instagram.com/marvinosifo/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/marviniyareosifo Twitter https://twitter.com/marvinosifo Website marvinosifo.com Posted on March 25, 2021







