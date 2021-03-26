These 7 fashion trends are all over TikTok (and you can buy them cheaply on Amazon)

Well admit it: TIC Tac has recently become our new favorite place to find current fashion trends (step apart, Instagram). And now who were getting ready to (hopefully) resume some of our favorite springtime activitiespicnics in the park, evenings at the cinema, trying new restaurants with friends, trying to shake up our wardrobes with the same pieces as our favorites TikTok fashionistas have been athletic. And luckily for all of us, these seven influencer-endorsed trends are in abundance on Amazon with affordable prices, to boot. Here are all the spring pieces you should add to the cart so you can start testing the hottest trends of 2021 in just two days.

Suppose TikTokers love this trend because chunky gold hoops are so easy to wear. They can dress up a basic t-shirt on their own, but they also look great with a chunky chain or a neck disorder (i.e., stack on a bunch of necklaces at a time). Plus, we love the way they appear on video calls, which even makes for a dressy black sweatshirt look. The key is to find a lightweight pair, so that you don’t weigh down your earlobes and be comfortable enough to wear all day. Before you buy, quickly browse the reviews to see what others have to say.

Shop for similar styles: Jiayaqi ($ 12); Benevolence LA ($ 13); WowShow ($ 13); Pavoi ($ 14)

Every once in a while, a specific item suddenly seems to explode on social media, and a recent example is Aeries Crossover leggings. They became a must-have item after @hannahschlenkerIt’s post modeling the super flattering V-front style in November, and the craze is still going strong. They’ve inspired a new wave of Amazon Fashion dupes who are just as flattering as the OG pair, some for just $ 16. Sure, they’ll work for a HIIT or yoga session, but you can also layer a cropped sweatshirt for a casual weekend outfit with a little more coverage than just a sports bra.

Shop for similar styles: BHSM ($ 16); Ododos ($ 21); Athrock ($ 24); Core 10 ($ 31)

This beloved ’90s silhouette is back and better than ever, TikTok users modeling their shoulder bags with everything from tracksuits and party dresses to trendy shackets with jeans. As you might have guessed, Amazon Fashion has a your in different colors, materials and baguette sizes to choose from. If you’re looking for a bag that will last long after this trend wears off on TikTok, look for something in black or brown. (FYI, croc embossed styles also tend to show less wear than their smooth leather counterparts.) Otherwise, we say go wild with pastel hues, zebra stripes, or mesh suspenders. chain for an extra dose of fun.

Shop for similar styles: Horse and tiger ($ 19); Barabum ($ 20); Ample ($ 26); JW Pei ($ 37); Drop ($ 40)

Another viral fashion moment came last October through Aritzias Wilfred Melina faux leather pants, which several unboxing videos have proclaimed to be perhaps the tightest pants ever. But with a price tag of $ 148, they’re not the most affordable wardrobe, hence Amazon’s dupe hunt. Our advice to make them feel more ready for spring and less for winter? Wear them over a fitted tank top and tie a sweater over your shoulders (because we all have confidence issues with the spring weather), then slip on a pair of easy sneakers for weekend brunch. Or, if you want to dress things up a bit, try a silky blouse and block heel sandals with lots of layered necklaces and the aforementioned open earrings.

Shop for similar styles: Hybrid & Enterprise ($ 28); Shuyun ($ 28); Art Balleay ($ 38); Levi’s ($ 115); Jessica London ($ 114)

If you search for #pleatedskirt on the app, you’ll find a ton of cute posts pairing this Wimbledon-ready staple with button-down shirts, cropped vests and other ’90s tops. But if you’re not feeling the ambiance Dear Horowitz, fear not, you can always pull off this trend. If in doubt, indulge in the sporty vibe and pair it with athletic sneakers and a crew-neck sweatshirt, French tucked away at the waist.

Shop for similar styles: Hurev ($ 17); Mebiosis ($ 19); Nawongsky ($ 22); American clothing ($ 31)

I wasn’t talking about the super little one Matrix frames that seemed to be making a comeback two years ago (thank goodness), but rectangular lenses are all the rage for 2021. Classic black, brown and tortoise styles are preferred by our favorite designers, but don’t be surprised if you see the Elle Woods’ inspiration of pink pairs or 70s yellow lenses also appear on your feed.

Shop for similar styles: Feisidy ($ 14); Butaby ($ 15 for a set of two); Dollger ($ 20); Own the trend ($ 24); Ovida ($ 30 for a set of ten)

Doug Funnie would be so proud. But in fact, this unexpected hit is comfortable and fun, and can even look surprisingly sexy. @iamcharlotteoliviastylish look of black miniskirt. Wear them over loose blouses or sporty hoodies, or wear them solo with high waisted pants. The key is not to be too tight-fitting and stick to sweater styles instead of buttons to nail the right level of cheesy chic.

Shop for similar styles: Jlihang ($ 23); Safrisior ($ 23); Lailezou ($ 26); Ladyful ($ 31); Safrisior ($ 31)

PureWow may receive a portion of the sales of products purchased from this article, which was created independently of PureWow’s editorial and commercial departments.