Woman wonders if her dress is too fancy for a job interview





A sunflower-print dress has sparked fierce debate among potential job seekers, and many wonder if it’s appropriate to wear it to work. While job interview clothing typically follows a smart clothing formula and a hint of your personality, a British woman asked if the dress she chose was “professional” enough for a role in a hospital. Image display of navy blue sunflower dress purchased at a vintage store for $ 96 at Mumsnet, the woman revealed that she planned to wear the garment for an interview for a “clinical post in a children’s room”. RELATED: ‘I can’t remember how to dress for the office’: back to work fashion dilemma The woman’s job interview dress is the subject of debate. (Mumsnet) Fashion critics online were instantly divided, with some calling it “glamorous” while others claiming it was “overdressed” and more suited to a formal event. One user said the dress was a good option, but “slightly wasted” during an interview. “Personally, I wouldn’t,” remarked another, agreeing with another wearer that the dress was “better suited for a wedding, not a business date.” “Far too ‘glamorous’ for an interview,” remarked a third. The dress, paired with a wide neckline, three-quarter sleeves and a fitted waist, drew criticism for its bold pattern, box pleats and full skirt. RELATED: What you wear to work could get you fired Almost two-thirds of hiring managers say clothing “can be the deciding factor between two similar candidates.” (Getty) Many have argued that a simpler piece of clothing would be more appropriate for an interview regarding a position in a hospital. “The pattern is very dominant. If it was a simpler or smaller pattern, I think it would be okay,” one user explained. According to Workpac, 55% of first impressions are determined by how you dress, while 65% of hiring managers say clothing “can be the deciding factor between two similar candidates.” Etiquette expert Anna Musson previously told 9Honey that people open up to criticism if they don’t dress properly for their workplace. “With the predominance of business casual as work wear, undergarment or inappropriate choices are a common theme for employers, which can lead to awkward situations in the workplace,” Musson said. Considering that many of us have been working from home for the past year, everything is a step up from sweatpants. (Getty) “At least inappropriate attire can make coworkers uncomfortable, at worst you may be given a written warning or if you’ve had one before, you may be shown the door.” Still many users loved the garment. “I’m a mental health nurse and it would be appropriate for an interview for any job I’ve ever been,” reassured one user. “I’m in a clinical role and I’ve interviewed lots of people for different positions. I wouldn’t be put off, ”another confirmed. Considering that many of us have been working from home for the past year, everything is a step up from sweatpants. Under $ 50: Stylish purchases to help you make a comeback in office fashion

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos