8 best Nike Air Max Sneaker moments in pop culture

Here has Men’s health, our team celebrates cool sneakers every day. But as we look to that new normal, finally ready to step outside our home and give our WFH pajamas a much needed break, there are more reasons than ever to celebrate exciting new sneaker releases. That’s why this Air Max Day – the annual global party that celebrates one of the most iconic Nike lines to ever hit a man’s foot – is a sneaker extravaganza to really embrace this year. Over the next few days, the innovative performance brand will launch several new Air Max’s, while teaming up with key shoe retailers to create a fun shopping spree for styles that showcase Nike’s Air technology. It’s about celebrating the past and The future of the beloved sneaker line, from the OG Air Max 1 that launched 34 years ago and still looks fresh for today, to the much-anticipated upcoming release of the sleek new style. and stylish Air Max Pre-Day.

But as we shake the dust off our kicks and think about which styles we want to add to our arsenal of athletic shoes, has the pandemic changed the way we select our sneakers? Of course, diehard sneakerheads continued their endless quest to control the hottest kicks, some even turn rare resales into a major activity, but what about the regular dudes – the guys who love sneakers, but not enough to stay in front of Kith for hours to buy a particular style?

I had this thought while scrolling through one of my favorite Instagram sneaker accounts, @TrainerSpotting, led by Sergey Veslin who showcases some of the most popular styles of sneakers in recent decades, worn by models, actors and musicians. Steve Jobs chills out in his New Balance 999, Denzel Washington in the fresh air in Reebok Club VC 85s, baby Brad Pitt in Adidas Rivalry His and LL Cool J flexing Nike Air Crafts – this account has all of the best sneaker returns. From stills of your favorite shows to memorable red carpet moments and even snapshots of the forgotten paparazzi from yesteryear, Veslin has been curating and identifying iconic kicks since 2018 for the visual enjoyment of sneaker fanatics. With the ’90s style and’ daddy ‘sneakers still very much on trend, this is a great source of style inspiration, but maybe there could be some clues here to determine the future of sneakers. after the pandemic.

We chatted with Veslin about everything Air Max Day (including the Air Max Cup 2021 voting polls on his IG account) and the future of sneakers. And while we figure out what new versions of Air Max we’re going to add to our spring wardrobes, check out some of the best Air Max pop culture moments on @TrainerSpotting– at the very least, you’ll walk away excited about the future sneaker flexes to come.

How did you get the idea for your Instagram account? Were you surprised how much people love it?

Trainer Spotting is the result of both personal interest in sneakers and professional involvement in the sneaker / streetwear industry. Over the years, I have accumulated a large archive of these sneaker moment photos, and at the end of 2018, I decided to start sharing them via Instagram. The number of followers was a surprise to me, of course. I’ve always thought of it as a niche project.

How do you find the celebrities and styles of sneakers you feature on Trainer Spotting?

I’ve found them all over the internet: in blogs, forums, editorial archives, fashion magazine archives, etc. Sometimes books and magazines are also helpful.

It’s almost Air Max day! Is there one Air Max style you like the most?

It’s just an impossible question for me to answer. This is one of the reasons I decided to run this Air Max tournament for my followers – I can’t choose the best model on my own, each of them is unique and iconic in their own way.

Your Instagram poll showed the Air Max 97 to be a big contender to win the tournament. How many people have voted and why do you think they love the Air Max 97 so much?

Air Max 97 isn’t the final winner, it just sensationalized the hugely popular Air Max 1 in the quarter-finals. There were a total of around 15,000 votes, and Air Max 97 was only 2% ahead. They are both very strong classic models, each with their own unique design language and a large fan base. The reason AM97 got the advantage, I guess, is that neutral voters tend to vote for the underdogs.

What do you think are the most iconic Air Max sneakers you’ve featured on your Instagram and why?

The most iconic Air Max photo I’ve posted is for sure Iggy Pop wears an Air Max 1 in 1990. The photo was taken by Allen Ginsberg, the beat poet, which makes it even more meaningful.

In this new normal we live in, what sneakers do you think men will gravitate towards? What are your predictions for the future of sneakers?

I’m clearly noticing a shift towards more streamlined and relaxed silhouettes, compared to pre-pandemic high tech trends. And when you’re looking for inspiration for simplicity in sneakers, you can’t avoid the ’70s boom jogging styles that were as simple as it gets. So I believe that the silhouettes of the 70s are back for the near future, both reissued and reinvented in a more modern way.

I also personally hope that the pandemic plays its part in popularizing a more comfortable approach to sneaker design, like the easy entry Nike FlyEase technology, or slip-on fasteners / models instead of laces. Laces are so from the last century – it’s time to be done with them.

Any advice for our readers on how to choose the best sneaker for their lifestyle?

Don’t believe the hype!

