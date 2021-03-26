Youthful poetry, vintage fashion | Culture & Leisure





The arts that are most lacking were once enjoyed live, such as music and theater. The good news is that, as health restrictions ease, an increasing number of concerts and theatrical performances are being organized in person. Today and Saturday, for example, there will be live music (and adult drinks) at the Sheridans SHOW Bar and the Telluride Transfer Warehouse. Live music is also coming to Ridgway: The Courtyard at 610 opens for the summer season less than four weeks after the offseason officially begins, with Telluride Ski Resort closing on April 4 with a performance by Durangos Stillhouse Junkies May 1st. We were thrilled to have the opportunity to re-evaluate our seats and capacity based on the new statewide Dial 3.0 and Ouray Countys success in moving to Level Green, said the coordinator. from programming Trisha Oakland (who, in another sign of the times, was working from home at press time as she recovered from her COVIC-19 vaccination). As for the live theater: Next weekend, a show will be presented in another part of the Sheridan, the historic opera stage where the Young Peoples Theater will perform the musical Tuck Everlasting. This is the first of two in-person high school performances scheduled for the opera in the coming weeks. In the meantime, you can watch a high school show right now: Just yesterday (Thursday), the Telluride AIDS Benefit began live streaming this year’s TAB student fashion show, “The Stories That Make Us,” which was filmed by Stash Wislocki at the Palm Theater last month (visit tellurideaidsbenefit.org to learn more). And speaking of youth and the transition from face-to-face to virtual encounters, the Sherbino Theater will be offering an event that bridges the two. “In coordination with Sherbino’s Youth Poetry Night, we are offering a Zoom meet and brainstorm with Colorado poet laureate Bobby LeFebre,” Oakland said. “This is a free meeting, open to all interested students in the region. The goal is to help students begin the creative process, to create an original piece to present at Youth Poetry Night this fall. Even more exciting, Bobby will appear with us in person that evening, to listen to the students present their completed work. (Visit sherbino.org to learn more.) As youthful exuberance is served this weekend and next, and beyond, there’s also an event of aesthetic and historical interest on tap for Saturday: fashion expert Cameron Silver, The King of Vintage, will present a vintage clothing parade at the Telluride Gallery of Fine Arts on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Although the show is only open for three hours on Saturdays, private appointments are available late afternoon today (Friday) and Saturday morning. He spent most of the winter in Colorado, wrote Silvers reporter Jessica Trent in a letter to the Daily Planet. This will be his first visit to Telluride. It will also be the first chance for many locals and visitors to the box canyon to meet Silver in person and hear some very entertaining stories about the characters that inhabit his book, Decades (also on sale), and to learn more about hand-selected vintage pieces. (Silvers styled celebrities for the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscars). Each chapter opens with a pair of women who epitomize rival hot trends, like the luminous Cheryl Tiegs with her sun-kissed sensuality against Bianca Jagger, the dark disco goddess of Studio 54, according to the book’s description. The chapters end with a designer of the decade: think of Chanel, YSL and Dior at their most fabulous.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos