Audrey Hepburn, Mandy Moore blush wedding dress inspiration





The pandemic has changed a lot in our daily lives, including the way women approach their important wedding day. We have been forced to trade large white marriages for intimate ceremonies and small scale affairs. In turn, our fairytale dresses have been completely redesigned for casual silky numbers and lace mini dresses. And according to the Australian bridal wear designer, Cathleen Jia, the blush wedding dress has returned to transform the standard white dress. “For a long time, we have been programmed to think that a bride has to be in white,” Jia said after her release. latest styles. “But historically it hasn’t always been the case, the popularity of white dresses really took off in the 80s. I think that is changing, it will take a little longer to blush to compete.” with a white dress. But modern brides these days are sure who they are, and if they want to wear blush, they will. In 1969, on January 18, actress Audrey Hepburn tied the knot with Italian psychiatrist Dr Andrea Dotti. Not one for the classics, Hepburn wore a long-sleeved, blush shift dress from Givenchy. You will also recall that more recently Mandy Moore married Taylor Goldsmith in a custom Rodarte dress made from pink tulle in 2018. Jia has inaugurated a number of styles of blush thus expanding the offer of such a shade. For the women of minimalism – Jia’s translation: “timeless, but modern” – she assures us that “drama doesn’t have to be loud” as revealed by Hepburn and Moore Jia is a seasoned veteran of preparing endless women for the aisle, so the designer has a number of tips for choosing the perfect dress as a bride-to-be. Tip 1: Don’t overwhelm yourself with what you see on Instagram or Pinterest. They’re definitely useful virtual tools, but make sure you stick with who you are as a bride. Every couple has a different budget, and at the end of the day, it’s not really the size of your floral setup, but the love of your special day. Tip 2: Find a few designers you really love, delve into their aesthetic and branding ethics, and make an appointment to visit just a few. You can try on thousands of dresses if you really want to, but it will only overwhelm you. Tip 3: Bring those who really know you and will support your choices to the meeting, keep the negatives away. It’s already an overwhelming process, you don’t need any more noise!







