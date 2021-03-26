Fashion
Top model candid about body shame prevalent in fashion
Being hungry shouldn’t be a sign of success, said Karen Elson, the British model who rose to fame in the mid-90s, walking the catwalks of Marc Jacobs, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Chanel, Versace, YSL, Alexander McQueen, Dior, Anna Sui, Gucci and Moschino, and appearing on the covers of the most prestigious international magazines. She hosted her first Model Mentor Zoom in which she spoke candidly with other old and aspiring models, as well as casting agents and legal professionals about the body shame and psychological abuse prevalent in the industry. of fashion.
Elson explained how at the tender age of eighteen, in order to lose weight, she was advised to have more sex while being told to stop birth control because it made her too swollen. Veiled threats and bribes for every pound lost and a constant fear of showing up for work wondering if anyone was going to create a problem of their size have led to an unhealthy lifelong relationship with food. What is perhaps more alarming is that the above advice came from those who were supposed to watch her in the industry.
My relationship with food will probably never return to what is considered normal, Elson told her Zoom guests, frankly exposing feelings of embarrassment and shame if she had been caught eating. She now understands that the shame shouldn’t have been placed on her but should be placed on the industry, and especially on the high end which still thrives on this crop. Said Elson, you’re praised for your looks when you’re at your worst.
Now recovering from an eating disorder and in her 40s with two children, Elson describes how the industry puts models in boxes and, in her case, that box was the body she had at 16 when she was born. begin. She is expected to still meet this standard. There’s this trendy prepubescent body fetishization, she explained, a hollow and androgynous look. She has witnessed over the years that many of her peers leave the broken industry and sadly still see protruding bones and hair growing on the bodies of models she recognizes as evidence of malnutrition today. .
James Scully, casting director turned model rights advocate and industry misconduct whistleblower, remembers hearing a group of young models talk about how long it has been since they missed their period. Despite the increase in the age required for modeling, the industry has become complacent, he says, and he sees no significant improvement in the handling of models. Elson agrees the industry needs to do more, suggesting that the Council of Fashion Designers of America initiate conversations with designers who continue to make samples exclusively in size 0. Designers have historically blamed the extra time and cost involved for their. refusal to manufacture multiple sizes. .
Body shame and the fashion industry
Among the attendees were Christina Grasso, co-founder of The Chain, a non-profit organization for women in fashion, media and entertainment struggling with eating disorders, and Leanne Maskell, a former model who, when ‘she was spotted at eighteen, was quickly told to stop eating bread and lose 3 inches from her hips. She left modeling to study law and became a leading voice in model rights in the UK, having recognized an imbalance of power that harms women, their mental health and inevitably spills over to women. society as a whole. She created the Model Manifesto as an anti-exploitation manual for young aspiring models.
Elson believes the industry tolerates a level of meanness and intimidation that would not be acceptable elsewhere. The conversation around body image and the impossible standards set by the industry is still shrouded in secrecy, but Elson hopes to change that by being open to her experiences. She described how an editor on a fashion photoshoot once yelled at her through a crowded room, how fat are you right now? She’s hoping for a time when an established track model can gain ten pounds and still be accepted. Although she still occasionally works with designers who have made cruel comments about her in the past, she remembers every word. Barely a year ago, a designer agreed to adapt a garment to her body. But when he saw her in her clothes, he couldn’t help but comment: Can you walk without your hips? Your hips are too distracting.
Fashion editor Jackie Mallon is also an educator and author of Silk for the Feed Dogs, a novel set in the international fashion industry.
Photo by Karen Elson for Moschino Fall 21 from CatwalkPictures
