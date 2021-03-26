Maria Gutzeit | Women and the semantics of our history

Sometimes semantics are important. We just celebrated International Women’s Day and in the United States, March is Women’s History Month. Many people have rightly recognized the achievements of women.

The evolution of women’s rights and the achievements that have resulted from them have been profound in much (but not all) of the world. Is there a difference between what you think of when you hear women’s work rather than work? Are women’s achievements different from achievements? Is women’s history in any way different from history?

I am all for celebrating and giving press to the often overlooked and remarkable achievements of women, but an even stronger position would be worth mentioning without a special category.

Are there environmental champions? Astronauts? Medical researchers? Long-distance runners? Welders? Millionaire soccer stars and famous race car drivers? Teachers? Multi-medalist Olympians? Lawyers? The politicians? Parents? Engineers? Owners of construction companies? CEO? Yes there is. What a world it would be if we all knew people of both sexes in each of these jobs.

Who takes out the trash and picks up the children? Who earns most of the household income? Who repairs your car? Who is your doctor? Who prepares the dinner? We can all have our own way of life, but that’s changing more and more, and that’s a good thing.

Representing certain roles as limited to certain sexes is, well, limiting.

It is also limiting to have panel after panel at business conferences composed only of men. It is limited that the female quotes category is littered with social influencers and fashion icons and devoid of CEOs, governors and scientists. It is limited, out of curiosity, to pushing the button of the female-owned store on Amazon and only seeing handmade products and recommendations from actresses. Where are the female-owned Amazon distributors? Are women-owned electronics and hardware brands? We got our own checkbox, but it seems like a small, limited box, at least for now.

Many years ago my mother, a journalist turned stay-at-home mom, remarked how amazing it was that in my family dinner was often made to yourself. I like home-cooked meals more than restaurant meals, and I often cook several large dishes a week.

However, if anyone suggested that it was my duty to have dinner on the table, laughter would ensue. Mom thought it was beautiful. It was a huge change, in just a generation. Of course, in his generation, wearing pants was considered rebellious.

Today I can walk into a room of engineers and lawyers and make them all be women. We’re here to get things done, and rightly so. Hope someone comes to pick up the kids because it’s not us!

And, backwards, during the pandemic, I noticed that many working fathers had to devote part of their day to the duty of the children. They even suffer the fate of children screaming in the background on Zoom, just like working mothers do. It is progress. We can now connect even more.

Is everything rosy? No. Between implicit prejudices and assumed gender roles, there is a way to go.

I suspect that many more women than men worry about both laundry and work; both having balanced meals on the table and their next career change; both picking up the child on time and earning enough to buy the next car to pick him up. In the home and in the world, tasks are better distributed, but based on skills and interest more than on assumptions.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said it helps to be a little deaf to slights. I have followed this advice diligently, and not just at home through 56 years of unparalleled marital partnership. I have also used it in all workplaces, including the Supreme Court. When a thoughtless or mean word is spoken, it’s best to log out. Reacting with anger or annoyance will not improve her ability to persuade, she said.

Yes, the fighting continues, but the women are skillful to continue and we have covered a lot of ground in just a generation.

When I was growing up we saw cigarette ads filled with trendy women saying, You’ve come a long way baby. We have gone even further since then, whether as equal members of the family, Nobel laureates or heads of state. We are on the path to learning and taking action. It will be a beautiful day when Women’s History Day is just as necessary as Men’s History Day.

Maria Gutzeit is an engineer, business owner, former elected official and mother living in Santa Clarita.