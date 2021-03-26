



Fashion is one of the largest industries in the world and the global garment market revenue is expected to reach $ 2.25 trillion by 2025 but it’s not the first industry that probably comes to your mind when you think of artificial intelligence. However, designers and brands who embrace the latest technology to push the boundaries of design, manufacture and production will be leading the way in the rapidly changing world of fashion. Three AI and tech trends that will transform the fashion industry Adobe Stock

Here are some of the biggest tech trends that are transforming the fashion industry. Predict fashion trends with machine learning Fashion brands are reshaping their approach to product design and development by predicting what customers will want to wear next. Forecasting trends is usually labor intensive, involving manual or digital observation and data collection from fashion designers and influencers. By leveraging data directly from users, brands like Attire and StitchFix can have quick and easy access to information that helps them plan which styles people will like and know what quantities to make. Stylumia deploys its AI and machine learning platform to help fashion and lifestyle brands forecast demand, spot trends, manage inventory and make better business decisions. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Buyers can also directly benefit from artificial intelligence during their online browsing experiences. TrueFit uses behind-the-scenes data to help clients find the perfect bra fit and B2B solution Virtusize helps brands integrate virtual sizing tools to increase customer satisfaction and reduce returns. Digital models wear the latest fashion lines Virtual models not only help designers show off their latest creations around the world (even at a time when major fashion shows are banned due to COVID restrictions), they also help reduce waste by showcasing clothes that aren’t. ‘have not been manufactured. Shudu Gram is a CGI model created by visual artist and fashion photographer Cameron-James Wilson. Since its inception, Shudu has generated a following of over 200,000 people on Instagram. Many of her followers assumed she was real after Wilson launched her online presence, and followers were surprised to find that Shudu was all digital. Now Wilson is the CEO of The Diigitals, the world’s first fully digital modeling agency. Don’t buy less, buy digital fashion. Fashion is known as one of the most polluting industries in the world, and several companies are using technology to try to make fashion more environmentally friendly and sustainable. The manufacturer creates interactive experiences for brands by creating fashion designs and realistic 3D animations. Clothing is never created in the physical world, making it a potentially more sustainable way for businesses of all kinds to make a statement without making a big footprint. Meanwhile, with Dress-X, you can buy digital clothes for your personality online on social networks. You simply upload a photo of yourself, pay for your clothing, and you will grab a picture of yourself wearing the new item. You’ll never see the item in person or hang it in your closet, but you can give your online character a makeover while reducing textile waste in the fashion industry. Fashion of the future Technological advancements are transforming most aspects of the fashion industry, from initial sketches and fashion shows to the individual online shopping experience. Automation and predictive modeling are creating better customer service experiences for consumers, while the fashion industry is taking innovative steps to eliminate waste through digital fashion. With Ai’s help, you’ll soon be able to purchase a new outfit for your Zoom character, so you can stop appearing in your pajamas and start wearing the latest Parisian fashion trends on those remote conference calls!







