Go with the flow! Nordstrom Rack Hosts Epic Dress SaleThere are 12 Best Deals

We have arrived in the spring! Is your closet ready? Of course, we love our leggings just like you. But with warmer weather ahead, it’s (finally!) Time to shake things up a notch.
Fortunately, Nordstrom Rack a a limited-time flash event with up to 70% off dresses perfect for spring and summer. We’ve spotted everything from flowy maxi shirts to flattering wrap styles from brands like BCBGMAXAZRIA and Free people marked path, below.
So you can spend less time scrolling and more time partying, we’ve rounded up 12 of our favorite dresses for sale at Nordstrom Rack.
This maxi is the quintessential summer dress, and it’s so versatile that you dress it up with jewelry and wedges for dinner or use it as a beautiful beach blanket. It’s made from lightweight rayon and features a flowing silhouette to keep you cool and comfortable all season long. Did we mention he has pockets?
The Love Stitch long gauze dress is available in sizes S-2X and 19 colors, from classic black to bright red. It normally sells for $ 88 but you can find it on sale for $ 30 at Nordstrom Rack. That’s over 50% off!
“I love this dress!” says a fan. “I feel like it’s perfect for the beach or an effortless summer day …”
Buy it: Love Stitch Gauze Maxi Dress, $ 30 (was $ 88), nordstromrack.com
Your shoulders also want airtime. The Alexia Admor Olivia – Off Shoulder Draped Sheath Dress has a flattering fit and comes in a multitude of colors and prints (27!). Complete the low shoulder with a trendy necklace.
Available in sizes XS-XL, it normally sells for $ 225, but you can find it on sale for $ 70 right now.
One reviewer loved this dress so much that she bought it twice: “Really gorgeous and so worth the price!”
Buy it: Alexia Admor Olivia – Off Shoulder Draped Sheath Dress, $ 70 (was $ 225), nordstromrack.com
Everyone needs a breathtaking cocktail dress. If yours could use a refresh, you need to check out this mid-length V neck. It’s on sale for just $ 50, instead of $ 245! Can you say absolute theft?
The Alexia Admor midi scuba sheath dress has flattering cap sleeves and an exposed gold colored back zipper for the edge. Find it in 11 colors and sizes XS-XL.
One reviewer praised the design and fit: “Simple yet so chic. The contour of the neckline and gold back zipper adds interest to a basic piece. Fits like a glove, very stretchy on a thicker material. I love it !! “
Buy it: Alexia Admor Scuba Midi Sheath Dress, $ 50 (was $ 245), nordstromrack.com
The leopard print midi skirt was everywhere last year, so this tie up midi dress grabbed our attention right away. The BCBGMAXAZRIA Printed Tie Waist Dress has an Italian collar, long sleeves and a tie at the waist.
Available in sizes XXS-XL, it costs just $ 90 right now, down from $ 248.
Buy it: BCBGMAXAZRIA Printed Tie Waist Dress, $ 90 (was $ 248), nordstromrack.com
Meet the Fraiche By J floral wrap dressa poppy print maxi dress perfect for everything from work to weddings. The flattering wallet style features a self-tie belt and a high-low hem. Pair it with nude heels and coral lipstick for a fabulous finish.
Find it in S-Land sizes, grab it while it’s massively on sale!
Buy it: Fraiche By J Floral High / Low Hem Wrap Dress, $ 44 (was $ 106), nordstromrack.com
Whether you’re heading for a casual weekend brunch or a chic engagement party, the GIGI PARKER floral ruffle wrap dress will steal the show. The maxi has long sleeves, a side tie and a high-low hem.
It is available in sizes XS-2XL and three prints and colors. And that’s a great deal at just $ 66, down from $ 190.
Shopit: GIGI PARKER Floral Ruffle Wrap Dress, $ 66 (was $ 190), nordstromrack.com
Nothing says spring like a bright yellow dress. This beauty features puffed sleeves, ruffles and a side tie. Wear it with white or beige sandals for a perfect pop of color for a baby shower.
Also available in a pretty pale blue, the MELLODAY – Floral wrap dress with ruffles and Swiss polka dots is an absolute steal at $ 26. In sizes XS-XL.
One reviewer says, “Love the fit. I’m six feet tall and it’s long enough to wear to work, but also sassy enough and short enough to go for happy hour afterwards. received two compliments from every person in the office. I wish I could get this in 10 colors! “
Buy it: MELLODAY Ruffled Swiss Polka Dot Wrap Dress, $ 26 (was $ 35), nordstromrack.com
Sweltering summers call for light babydoll dresses, and this split-neck cutie lets in a lot of breeze. Wear it with your favorite flats or pair it with strappy sandals for a date.
With sleeves hitting just at the elbows, the WEST KEI floral print slip dress is on sale for $ 40, down from $ 90. Available in sizes XS-XL.
Buy it: WEST KEI Floral Print Babydoll Dress, $ 40 (was $ 90), nordstromrack.com
We adore a bohemian dress for spring and summer, and this flower bud is no exception. With its puffed sleeves, ruffled hem and cinched waist, you can wear it with a wide-brimmed hat and boots for a romantic and relaxed look. Do not hesitate to associate it with leggings too!
The Free People Flower Fields Floral Long Sleeve Mini Dress is just $ 60 at the moment. Available in sizes XS-XL.
Buy it: Free People Flower Fields Floral Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $ 60 (instead of $ 128), nordstromrack.com
Looking for a cute yet relaxed dress that flatters your arms? Look no further than this gorgeous ruffled butterfly sleeve wrap dress. The Max Studio Ruffled Floral-Print Wrap Dress is only $ 40 at the moment. It is available in sizes XS-XL and nine prints.
One reviewer suggests increasing the size, especially if you have larger breasts. “So seductive, comfortable, feminine and pretty! I can’t wait to wear it this summer … I normally fluctuate between medium and tall in this brand, but needed an XL for the perfect fit.”
Buy it: Max Studio ruffled floral-print wrap dress, $ 40 (instead of $ 138), nordstromrack.com
The ASTR the Label printed smocked waist dress Features a v-neck, cinched waist and alluring hem that will suit a wide range of occasions. Wear it with gold necklaces and earrings for an easy party look.
Available in sizes XS-XL, it normally sells for $ 85, but you can find it on sale for just $ 47.
Buy it: ASTR the Label Printed Smocked Waist Dress, $ 47 (was $ 85), nordstromrack.com
Nothing says spring has sprung like a fun floral dress. This fit and flare style (67% off!) Is made from a scuba knit, so it won’t stick to your body. Translation: you will stay cool. Pair it with a cardigan and flats for a casual look, or dress it up with pumps and pearls for a night on the town.
The Vince Camuto Flare Fit Sleeveless Floral Dress is available in sizes 0-16. Buy it for just $ 40 right now.
This review loves: “It’s a sweet and colorful little dress, vibrant and fun! Slimming and attractive with a great fit, you can go from day to night with confidence. Like a little splashed and certainly fresh, young floral, the navy blue background tames this one just enough for the seasoned woman too … “
Buy it: Vince Camuto Floral Sleeveless Fit and Flare Dress, $ 40 (was $ 120), nordstromrack.com
