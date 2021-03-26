Men’s football is linked with San Diego state and scores its first goals in March

For the second time this season, the Bruins and Aztecs finished level.

UCLA men’s football (1-5-2, 0-4-2 Pac-12) rallied with two goals against San Diego State (0-4-2) in a 2- draw. 2 in double overtime Wednesday in San Diego, also scoring his first goals in March. The Bruins were previously tied 1-1 with the Aztecs in a February 20 game at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

With that game on the books, UCLA is now 22-4-9 against SDSU since October 2001.

In the 30th minute, midfielders Inigo Villaldea and Andre Ochoa buried the Bruins in a two-goal deficit. Villaldea found the back of the net in the third minute, just before first-year defender Tommy Silva was denied an equalizer in the fourth minute of action.

After six failed UCLA shooting attempts, Silva would respond with his career debut goal in the 39th minute, which would result in a 2-1 halftime deficit for the Blues and Golds.

Silva said the teams were comfortable with his style of play allowing more attacking opportunities down the stretch.

As a team, we were getting a lot stronger in the style of play we want to play, which is to move the ball from side to side, break lines, make people turn halfway and playing assists behind, said Silva. Today was probably our best performance with this style of play so far, and it’s evident with the number of hits we’ve had. It’s a reflection of the fact that everyone is on the same page and getting closer to the team we want to be.

The Bruins’ offensive pressure continued into the second half, as the team attempted seven shots against the Aztecs, one between 45 minutes and 76 minutes. One such attempt came via a cross sent by second-year defender Constantinos Michaelides to first-year forward Grayson Doody, whose header would eventually graze the bar.

Two minutes later, junior striker Kevin Diaz converted his equalizer goal with an assist from Silva. After Diaz’s first career goal, both teams would go scoreless for the remainder of the game, as neither side broke through in the two golden 10-minute goal overtime periods.

Recording three points in the game with one goal and one assist, Silva said the activity in front of the goal, which led to Diaz’s equalizer, was a point of focus.

A big change has been working on our work mentality and being dangerous in the box, said Silva. It was something we really needed to improve. In the future we just have to keep going and keep getting balls in the back in the net. Tonight was definitely a step in the right direction.

On the defensive end, junior goaltender Justin Garces maintained his production by racking up three saves including one stoppage by Villaldea in the first overtime period. With this performance, Garces currently ranks tied for first in the Pac-12 conference in save total at 25 and fifth in save percentage at 0.641.

With the Aztecs leading in the second period, the Bruins ultimately held a decisive advantage on the offensive end.

At the end of games, UCLA had 25 attempted shots against SDSU, a single-game record during coach Ryan Jordens’ tenure and the most in a game for the program since October 2013. Les Bruins also held a 16-0 advantage in corner kicks at the end. second overtime.

Jorden said these stats underline the development of teams over time despite his inability to grab three points.

We’ve shown huge progress since we last played (in San Diego), Jorden said. I felt like we were doing enough to get a result in the fight. I was proud of the efforts the guys put into making it happen. That leaves us wanting a bit more depending on the numbers we’re showing.

UCLA will have another chance to add their first conference victory of the season to the winning column on March 28 against No.9 Stanford.