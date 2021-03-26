B-Unlimited brings a unique fashion twist to Baton Rouge | Entertainment

Looking for the face of match day clothes? Or maybe a trendy club t-shirt to rock with your members? Stop by B-Unlimited in Baton Rouge for custom t-shirts with unlimited design options to suit any style or preference.

With their recent grand opening in early February, southern companies B-Unlimited showed off their vintage and trendy modern touches here in Baton Rouge. This one-stop shop specializes in creating apparel for all of the SEC college football teams, including the sale of our own LSU Tigers. They also have clothing for Greek life and student organizations.

Sophia Aviles, former student of LSU, director of the Baton Rouge channel, says that the goal of B-Unlimited is simply to be unique, to be true to you and to be yourself.

We want to create the best possible designs that show their personality, says Aviles when considering B-Unlimited’s lens.

According to their official webpage, B-Unlimited started out as a screen printing company founded in Arkansas in 1994. Aviles works as a liaison between Getting Ideas and Artworks from Baton Rouge to their headquarters in Fayetteville , Arkansas.

Ben Clark, principal owner of B-Unlimited, discovered that the companies benefited from a sorority at the University of Arkansas, which led to the facility becoming a hot spot for Greek living wear. With their lead illustrator, Ben Strawn leading the way, their hardworking art team is receiving help from new digital advancements such as screen printing and embroidery machines that drove B-Unlimited “to its peak in 2011. They are currently serving over 200 college campuses across the country, with most stores now available in every SEC school region and hopefully coming to Auburn soon, according to Aviles.

Even though they specialize in t-shirts, they also produce a plethora of products. These include accessories, hoodies, fleece jackets, summer shorts, tank tops, bucket hats and more. All personalized and personalized to suit everyone’s taste.

You don’t have to be an artist to get a feel for what you’d like to see on a shirt.Aviles reveals how even a poorly drawn stick-shaped piece of art turns into a gorgeous, well-fitting design for one. t-shirt while remaining respecting the vision of the original artist.

You can really take it all and be inspired by the artist, says Aviles. If you want personalization, you get personalization.

B-Unlimited has an amazing art team with around 19 full-time artists, and Aviles and her daughters from the Baton Rouge channel are creative enough to get you started whatever your vision is. On the other hand, if you are good with a pencil, you can sketch your own designs and send them directly to illustrators. All the details of the font, color, style and material are all included in the process, of course. Illustrations are also free with your custom orders.

Their production facility also specializes in printing their garments with water-based ink rather than plastisol ink. So what’s the difference and why does it matter? Plastisol ink is known for being those stiff, bulky shirts that aren’t comfortable at all. This is the ink used for sports jerseys. Any shirt containing plastisol tends to retain moisture, including sweat, and is not breathable. However, water-based ink shirts are softer, absorb moisture, and are very breathable and overall the most comfortable choice. The ink is mixed into the fabric until it is as smooth as the shirt it is printed on. Oh, and not to mention one of the best parts; The water-based ink is environmentally friendly. With reduced risk of unleashing harmful chemicals, B-Unlimited uses PVC-free ink, which is safer to wear.

With the inclusion of special ink, B-Unlimited also specializes in embroidery with high quality threads and equipment to create any design given to them.

Located directly on Perkins Road, B-Unlimited offers many must-have fashionable outfits for any student. You can also find them on theirwebsite,Facebookand evenInstagramto check out one of their amazing designs and even try to personalize your own.