In fashion, we are never the main cast: Prabal Gurung on anti-racism, intersectionality and the ally

When was the last time an Asian person appeared on the cover of a non-Asian magazine? Our invisibility is real. Our invisibility is a fact. The fashion industry has failed to represent us on so many levels, but more than that, they just don’t know about it. People have this preconceived idea of ​​the Asian community as a largely prosperous community. The term model minority exists to homogenize us and create the illusion that we are always doing well, but it is not. We struggle. In every nook and cranny of the industry, from decision-making tables and executive positions to the track, we are struggling. In a world where people from Asian countries make up around 60% of the world’s population, Asians are rarely, if ever, the main players.

I’ll never forget the casting of Asian model Ji Hye Park to open my Fall / Winter 2013 show. There was collective skepticism as to whether that luxury symbolized. This kind of micro-aggression and micro-racism is so implicitly built into the system that fashion doesn’t even know it does. There is a deep-rooted colonialism and a tendency towards otherness. It feels like we’re here for the entertainment of larger populations and the nuances between Asian Americans, East Asians, Southeast Asians, and Brown Asians are constantly lost. It is important that people realize that all of our stories matter and that they are all unique.

Ji Hye Park inaugurates Prabal Gurung’s Fall / Winter 2013 fashion show.

It is also important to recognize the intersectionality of this anti-racist movement: every marginalized group needs to be included in these awakened conversations. Our voices should not be limited to a specific month, such as Asian Heritage Month or Black History Month. Seeing marginalized communities come together and the black community saying that Asian life matters and vice versa during the recent protests against anti-Asian violence gives me hope. There is a history of solidarity between the black community and the Asian community, but there were also issues within the Asian community regarding anti-blackness and anti-browning, so we were working to dismantle that. Individually you can create noise, but collectively we can create revolution. Hope is the ultimate form of resistance to hate.

Prabal Gurung at the End of Violence Against Asians rally in Washington Square Park on February 20. © Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

I didn’t think these difficult and vital discussions would take place in my lifetime. I have been constantly checked on my values ​​and my integrity. On the occasion of my brand’s 10th anniversary, I met with potential investors to discuss my vision of showcasing the America I live in in one that is colorful, brimming with races, genders, sizes and sizes. different ages; the one that I did not see being represented. The white executive at the conference room table said to me: How can you define America when you don’t even look American? What he meant was that I don’t look white. There was complete silence as I explained that I’ve lived in America for over 20 years, own my business, pay my taxes, and make 90% of my clothes in New York City. What this man failed to recognize is that my perceived otherness is as American as it gets. I didn’t get the investment and I will never forget that moment because it hurt my very heart. I returned to my office in tears and changed the concept of my Spring / Summer 2020 show to one that challenges: who can be American?

The models from the Prabal Gurungs Spring / Summer 2020 show paraded the finale wearing scarves asking: Who can be American ?. © Victor VIRGILE

After showing off my fall / winter 2014 collection, inspired by the peaceful and beautiful Mustang region of Nepal, a white female manager of a retail platform came into my showroom and shouted: If we want to see something like that we can watch History Channel. We don’t need anything cool from you, we just want something pretty. This time, I couldn’t retaliate. I never match hard words with hard words because my mom always taught me, Grace under pressure. I lost this business account.

The Atlanta murders were grueling, heartbreaking and devastating because they were triggers. These hate crimes have escalated since President Trump called the coronavirus a Chinese virus and gave permission for all racists and fanatics to do whatever they can and attack our community. The women killed in Atlanta, these working-class family matriarchs, are familiar faces. The old people who are attacked in the street feel like family to me because they could easily be my mother.

Ming Xi models Prabal Gurung’s fall / winter 2014 collection.

When I speak, it’s not because I can’t fight my battles, it’s because the generation before us didn’t speak. They showed up, did their job, and I have a lot of respect for that because every day was a struggle. But for the next generation, it’s my responsibility to speak up and provide support for them, so that they don’t always look around every room and count the number of people of color.

Asking the industry to come forward and do the right thing by not being complicit in all the prejudices, racisms and micro-attacks that have been inflicted on us all our lives is important, because for the moment, these are mostly independent, smaller or younger brands that speak out. The minute we’re gone, the conversations and questions that lead to solutions will be gone. For businesses reading this: Make sure your team is diverse from top to bottom, not just in front of internal roles where they can be seen.

Check your eye. The things you call fancy, the music you love, the food you savor; how is this opinion informed? Industry and the world are suffering from a Eurocentric, patriarchal and colonial point of view. Anything outside of this realm is labeled as exotic and then fetishized, suggesting that minorities are only good enough for certain types of roles, or that we’re meant to play. We are stronger when the world is visually and metaphorically colored.

Being an ally means showing yourself systematically, and not just in times of crisis. It means making a consistent commitment to debunking prejudice, having tough conversations, not being afraid to say I don’t know, and being prepared to hear, well, Google, from a marginalized person, because they are exhausted at explaining. Practice your activism not only in spaces where you feel comfortable, but where you will have an impact. Don’t get frustrated and don’t give up, because the road to fighting racism is a journey of a lifetime. To have hope. Take action.

