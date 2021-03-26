



Lloyds of London brokers shouldn’t have to wear a suit to work or even worry about being in the office after the coronavirus pandemic, an industry professional body has said. LIIBA, which represents brokers in the historic London insurance market and beyond, has recommended companies review their long-standing face-to-face trading policies and allow employees to work from home more often. . In its annual report, the organization said remote working should be seen as effective in managing existing business, while new customer development and large group discussions should be conducted in person. Our board has engaged in a lengthy discussion on how we can return to a physical business environment that preserves London’s unique offerings without losing the efficiencies that the pandemic has accelerated, said Christopher Croft, Director General of LIIBA. His recommendations included removing stifling dress codes in the 330-year-old market, while a flexible approach should be taken for remote work rather than the mandatory three-and-two-day-at-home rule. READBefore Covid, the WFH was seen as a day on the golf course: How the pandemic changed the city forever Meanwhile, the queues of brokers at underwriting offices to negotiate terms and receive policy endorsements are expected to end, LIIBA said, referring to one of Lloyds’ longest traditions. This is an important conversation and we were aware that insurers are looking to the broker community for leadership, Croft added in a statement. Financial News. So this is our start. The trade body said the balance between working from home and working in the office would not revert to the status quo established before the pandemic. The recommendations were first reported by Reuters. We envision a world where face-to-face meetings continue to be at the heart of how London sets itself apart from the competition, albeit in a more flexible environment with a little less emphasis on EC3, said Croft, making Reference to Square Miles’ geographic postal code. To contact the author of this story with comments or news, email Emily Nicolle

