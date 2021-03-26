Anacostia Arts Center promotes black fashion, food and health in Southeast DC

Since 2013, Anacostia Arts Center has inspired Southeast DC on Good Hope Road. As the pandemic eases, head to the Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Bridge to support black-owned businesses.

“The Anacostia Arts Center is a palette cleaner for the city,” ARCH Development associate creative director Jess Randolph told WTOP. “We have a whole artistic space full of businesses owned entirely by blacks. I am so lucky that it exists.

This includes fashion stores, from Vintage & Charmed to Nubian Hueman.

“We sell clothing, artwork, beauty products and accessories for men, women and children around the world,” said Anika Hobbs, owner and chief curator of Nubian Hueman. “We have worked with over 600 artists from over 35 countries and six continents.”

What are some of its most popular brands?

“Some of the fan favorites are Honey Pot, Kreyl Essence, Abcrete & Co. is one of our new brands DC, Black Pepper Paperie, Philadelphia Printworks, Urban Zulu which is one of our favorites from South Africa. , and LeyeLesi from Nigeria, ”Hobbs mentioned.

Once you’ve picked out some clothes, grab a healthy bite of The Fresh Food Factory.

“We only sell local, healthy and ethnic foods,” owner Amanda Stephenson told WTOP. “We offer fonio, injera, teff flour, chin chin, jollof rice. Many of these are foods that you will find in Africa on the continent, West Africa, North Africa. It is ancient grains and foods that will build our community. … These are foods known to heal. “

She had the idea to grow up on a farm near Williamsburg, Virginia.

“My dad had terminal cancer and got it from six months to a year,” Stephenson said. “We had to change our lifestyle and we did that by giving him different products. We grew up on an animal farm: game, pheasants, ducks, chickens, but we also had to infuse vegetarianism into our way of life. … He exceeded his life expectancy by 18 years.

Every Monday, she offers free food, in the hope of improving the diet of her neighbors.

“We differentiate ourselves by selling top quality food to a community that has historically suffered from being underserved, tormented and riddled with food that has not been beneficial,” said Stephenson. “The USDA called Anacostia a food desert or a food swamp. You don’t have a lot of food options, or the foods are fatty in nature. “

Likewise, the Anacostia Arts Center also hosts ELife, which serves 100% vegan cuisine.

“It’s a vegan restaurant owned by a black family,” Randolph said. “They have a few locations in our area, but they also have a location in the Anacostia Arts Center.”

Perhaps the most famous is the family-owned Black Mahogany Books.

“Their daughter is a part owner, so you are completely supporting a black family when you shop at Mahogany Books,” Randolph said. “They recently appeared on the ‘Today’ show with President Barack Obama, so they really have their shine right now.”

If you want to read your book with good posture, check out Chirokei Consulting LLC chiropractor.

“A black woman-owned chiropractor store,” Randolph said. “The owner of Chirokei is really inspiring and she really loves fitness, so take a look at Chirokei.”

You can also enjoy live entertainment at the Black Box Theater via Facebook.

“Since the start of the pandemic it’s obvious that the live performances aren’t really going as usual, but we’ve had award-winning plays,” Randolph said. “Right now, the main thing is this program called The Hut, a series of live performances where local artists come to play instrumental music. We’ve had rappers, bluegrass, all kinds of artists.

She says society is talking, but it’s time to start walking.

“I’m just inviting the region as a whole to come and support these black-owned businesses,” Randolph said. “The year 2020 has been full of discussions about African Americans doing the right thing in this region and in this country, so let’s put our money where we are. Come visit and support these brilliant business owners. “

