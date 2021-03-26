A Warming State »Suggestions for Better Fashion Habits – Amherst Wire

Editor’s Note: Amherst Wire is launching a new series, Massachusetts 2050: A Warming State to study the effects of climate change in our communities and how our state is responding to its impending impact. The series aims to ask specific, in-depth questions about what climate change looks like now and what will look like in the future, and the hope that there is if a change is instilled among the audience. This series began production a little over a year ago but has been discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for this reason it contains initial contributions from some of the alumni of Amherst Wire.

Consider these two shirts.

While the H&M shirt on the left costs just $ 15, we know the company is one of the biggest producers in the unsustainable fast fashion industry. It promotes disposable fashion and has a constant rotation of new trends which then end up in landfills, which has a significant environmental impact.

The right-hand shorts cost an extra $ 20, however, but the Kotn-branded shirt emphasizes transparency and durability. Their traceability page focuses on giving consumers what they’ve started asking for from specific farm and factory locations, as well as the assurance that their fabric is made ethically and with the environment in mind.

Unlike the sustainability pages of many other fashion brands, they don’t promise to correct their practices within a certain year – they use those practices. now.

While the fast-paced fashion industry has grown steadily over the past few years, Thomas reports that it is not too late. The reporter has traveled the world speaking to designers, scientists and activists to help them progress, from breakthroughs to fiber recycling technology, cruelty-free lab-grown materials, hyper-local manufacturing or alternative retail platforms such as resale and rental, aaccording to a 2019 item with Vox.

There are also steps we can take at the individual level.

Kaley Davis, a major junior in natural resource conservation, said she has a very close relationship with the environment. She spends a lot of time thinking about how her individual choices play a role in how they are affected, depending on what she eats and buys, and how she can learn and advocate for policies. environmental.

Davis has been engaged in second hand shopping and has been doing so for about four years now. She said this commitment began after she learned how much trash and pollution had gone into the fast fashion industry, coupled with the terrible working conditions that incorporated child labor and anti-gay practices. ‘ethics.

I love Buffalo Exchange, she said of the private, family-owned fashion retailer that buys and resells used clothing. You find some really cute stuff there and you feel really good because it’s second hand and you’re not in the fast fashion industry.

Responses to the UMass student survey showed that students seek to be more environmentally conscious, but many are looking in the wrong place. As seen with UMass Student Favorite Stores, it looks like students might have the best intentions in mind, but aren’t sure exactly how to be eco-conscious shoppers.

A majority of respondents (55.8%) said they regularly wore 50% or less of their wardrobe – and only 4.9% reported wearing 100% of their wardrobe on a regular basis.

The problem with using a small percentage of your closet is that not only is it overcrowded, the more people consume, the more the industry makes a simple supply and demand curve.

For example, you may only wear one item of clothing once, wasting both the water that was used to wash it and the fabric it is made from. A good solution to this problem is to give away (not throw away!) The clothes that you haven’t worn in the past six months and that you won’t wear in the next six months.

Additionally, you might find it helpful to buy durable and slightly more expensive clothes, rather than cheaper clothes that probably won’t last as long. While it may be a higher initial cost, purchasing more durable clothing means you will get a lower cost per wear than you would with more fragile items.

If it’s the cost that puts you off, buying lightly used clothing from stores like Goodwill, Savers, and Salvation Army will be a lot cheaper than your average H&M and last a lot longer. Amherst Goodwill offers 10% to students every Friday, as an incentive to reuse what already exists.

With the rapid fashion culture 52 seasons a year, an abundance of lightly worn clothing is spreading through thrift stores. This outfit adapted to the university party scene made up of consumer brands acquired second hand.

If you find it risky to buy used clothes, talk to Cindy Bartels, the manager of Goodwill. They get buckets of used clothes every day, and she says a lot of the clothes that arrive at their store still have the labels on the brand new UGG boots and North Face jackets that have never been worn.

However, Goodwill Industries, quite simply, [sends] a standardized price list at all Goodwill stores and that is [their] basis of everything. Those Nike shoes you looked at cost $ 120? They can be found at your local Goodwill for under $ 10.

No matter what your current fashion habits are, there is always a way to be more environmentally friendly. Whether it’s donating to a local thrift store or just buying less clothes, every decision you make has more impact than your wallet.

A business cannot survive without the financial support of the everyday consumer. When we feel powerless in their ability to make an impact, it is important to remember that we embrace change by deciding what to support financially and that it is the middle class that drives the market, not the 1%. the most rich.

Bela Schultz, a graduate of the Environmental Sociology specialization, says she is very aware of the environment around her and cares deeply about it. She also recognizes that it is very easy to forget it and not prioritize it, as climate change seems to be such a distant problem.

Shultz points out that savings are the viable buying option for many people, not just conservationists. She started buying second hand eight years ago at the age of 15, with no clear goal other than affordability.

Complete with a greater selection than neighboring stores, Shultz notes that Salvation Army you can find wackier and more funk items than what the fast fashion industry has to offer.

I love Urban Exchange too, she says of the Northampton consignment store. It’s more organized which means it’s a lot more expensive, but if you’re willing to spend the money on something really good quality that will last you a long time, this place is pretty good too.

Some people don’t have the time, patience, or motivation to sift through clothing shelves to find something that is right for them. Not to mention that a lot of people have something specific to buy.

Although slightly less durable due to the packaging, shipping and delivery, online thrift stores are still much more ethical than buying in the fast fashion industry. Shultz suggests watching Poshmark or ThredUp for specific fashion needs.

Explore how your fashion and style can be a physical representation of your values ​​and the world you want to live in. The economy can be a way to do that as well as shopping for new, more sustainable clothing brands, even if it costs a lot more, so it’s not as accessible to most people, she says. .

One thing we can all do is educate ourselves. Find out where your clothes come from. Find out what types of organizations and initiatives these brands relate to, whether related to sustainability, human rights, fair trade agreements, etc. The easily accessible application Of course, you makes it very easy to determine the impact of a business on the planet, people and animals.

Refram[e] how you think about style and fashion in ways that don’t concern others as much as yourself and how you want to live, said Schultz.

