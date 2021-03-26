20 floral dresses you can wear for your zoom calls

Nothing says summer like floral dresses. Whether midi, mini, or maxi, floral clothing might be a cliché trend during the summer, but it could be perfect for adding prints and drama to Zoom calls and meetings.

These dresses will not only be a hit with your family and friends, but can also be worn very casually to keep you cool on those hot summer days.

Purchase guide

Floral shirt dress: The floral dress is the centerpiece of your new season. The waist is lightly shaved before giving way to a classic fit flared skirt. A buttoned front provides a neat finish with a neckline neckline and flowing sleeves. The long sleeve adds a feminine touch. For a complete family look, combine the color pink mix with the slimline version.

Purchase guide

Floral V-Neck Wrap Dress: There is nothing quite like a floral dress, and this one from the Autograph collection is sure to be a hit. This silky satin style is a regular fit and falls to the calf in a modern midi length. It has a belt for a cinching effect at the waist and a flattering wrap silhouette. An elegant finish is achieved with a V-neck and gathered cuffs.

Purchase guide

Ruffled floral jersey mini dress: With its bold floral print, this textured jersey dress adds an extra touch of jazz to your occasion look. Our classic classic fit with a mini length. Contemporary high neck design with comfortable long sleeves to fight the cold.

Purchase guide

Mid-length floral belted shirt dress: With its classic neckline and soft floral design, this shirt dress can be dressed from top to bottom. Midi length with a buttoned front and comfortable long sleeves. Finished with stylish pockets and a detachable belt to define the waist.

Purchase guide

Long beige and green floral print dress: There was a beige, green and navy long dress with long bell-shaped sleeves of finely woven materials and a round neckline.

The story continues

Rs. 1979 shop via

Purchase guide

Burgundy and olive green long shirt dress with floral print: The burgundy and olive green striped print maxi dress has a button down collar, long sleeves, short sleeves and a bell shape around the bottom.

Rs. 679 shop via

Purchase guide

Long black floral print flared dress with belt: A black print maxi dress with a maxi skirt, zipper closure, sleeve slit, fitted sleeves and a skirt that tapers to the waist.

Rs. 787 shop via

Purchase guide

Blue and off-white floral print empire dress: The blue, off-white and red floral empire waist dress has a zipper on the arm and long sleeves fasten with velcro. It also has an attached liner and is cut to the natural waistline.

Rs. 827 shop via

Purchase guide

Pink and orange floral print trapeze dress: A pink and blue print A-line dress has tied sleeves, an elastic waist and hem, and a cinched front and waist.

Rs. 849 shop via

Purchase guide

Gray and black floral print long dress: A gray and blue maxi dress with a bow around the neck, long sleeves, an attached lining, a ruffled hem and a full skirt.

Rs. 1, 349 shop via

Purchase guide

Long A-line dress with floral print: This peach summer dress is ideal for work and for relaxing around the house. It could also be used as beachwear.

Rs. 637 shop via

Purchase guide

Long dress with floral print: Summer is synonymous with this long peach pink dress.

Rs. 792 shop via

Purchase guide

Multicolored printed maxi dress: This multicolored printed woven maxi dress has straps, sleeveless, attached lining and flare hem.

Rs. 2,029 shop via

Purchase guide

Long dress with floral print: Don’t be afraid to wear bold prints and bold colors, like this Ritu Kumar dress.

Rs. 7,700 stores via

Purchase guide

Halter Floral A-Line Dress with Belt: Experiment with your necklines, especially if you work from home.

Rs. 1428 shop via

Purchase guide

Red and white midi dress: Bloom like summer flowers in this white and cherry red off shoulder dress.

Rs. 449 shop via

Purchase guide

Yellow printed A-line floral dress: Bring on the sun with this casual yet chic yellow dress.

Rs. 3,999 shop via

Purchase guide

Fit and Flare Green Floral Dress: Are you looking for a dress to relax on a hot sunny day? This one’s for you.

Rs. 3,499 shop via

Purchase guide

Floral dress: If you are looking for a preppy vibe, which could work for both business and pleasure, then this cute little floral dress is a must buy.

Rs. 2,040 shop via

Purchase guide

Navy blue and orange floral print wrap dress: This woven wrap dress with cutout details has straps, concealed zipper, attached lining and flare hem

–

For more stories about Shopping, click here.

The editors of Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. Yahoo may receive a share of purchases made through links on this page. Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of posting.