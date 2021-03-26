Texas firefighter shows off his quick dress routine





Refinery29 24 dresses that double-use with pockets We all know the feeling of ordering a dress from your favorite fashion brand or store for a little inspiration. Maybe you’ve had a recent windfall and you’re finally ready to try this elastic change that’s been following you on Instagram for weeks. You eagerly open the package and slip it in. You whirl around. So far, so good! Then comes the decisive moment: you instinctively grab the side seams to slip your hands into Nothing. You wear a dress without pockets, going back to the mirror, you contemplate. The item in question is so cute, and you can certainly imagine it rotating weekly in your spring outfit range; or subtly wow all your friends when you finally have that long-awaited IRL reunion. But are you really going to commit to a dress with no pockets? Nowhere to slip a phone, a business card, a dry cleaning ticket? Nowhere to put your hands while you need to look out of place, nowhere to hide excess buttons or overweight earrings that you had to take off in the middle of the day? You have to be realistic. My friends, this feeling of disappointment ends today. Sure, a dress can work without hiding, but the best set is one that’s cute, affordable, and does what you need to do it all with pockets sewn in the side seam or visibly patched in the front. And there is no shortage of such clothes out there, you just need to know where to look. Fortunately, we do; so we’ve rounded up some of the best dresses for hot weather. And rest assured, your hands will have a place to go with all of these options. At Refinery29, we were there to help you navigate this overwhelming world. All of our market choices are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you purchase something that we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn a commission.Universal Standard Sally Liquid Jersey Shirt Dress, $, available at Universal StandardReformation Rosehip Dress, $, available at ReformationH & M Calf-length Dress, $, available at H & MEverlane The Parklet Shirt dress, $, available at EverlaneUniqlo Short-sleeved linen blend kaftan dress, $, available at UniqloFarm Rio striped midi dress, $, available at the farm RioMisha Nonoo Aegean Linen Wrap Dress , $, available at Misha NonooEn Floral Season Tiered Midi Dress, $, available at ShopbopOutdoor Voices The Exercise Dress, $, available at Outdoor VoicesFrankie Shop Tina Padded Shoulder T-shirt Dress, $, available at FarfetchEndless Summer | Free People Paradiso Maxi Dress, $, available at Free PeopleOthilia Ginevra Ruffled Mini Dress, $, available at AnthropologieMadewell Petite Alexandra Button-Front Mini Dress, $, available at MadewellPixie Market Camille Brown Belted Dress, $, available at Pixie MarketPACT Mid-length dress strappy fit and flare long, $, available at PACT & Other Stories Tiered wide puff sleeve midi dress, $, available at & Other Stories Shegul Emme Cotton Shirt Dress, $, available at Verishop, $, available at COSNinety Percent Organic Cotton-Jersey Mini Dress, $, available at Net-A-PorterLunya Washable Silk Slip Dress, $, available at LunyaZara Tie-Dye Dress, $, available at ZaraVioleta By Mango Lyocell Denim Dress, $, available at MangoLinenfox Nida Dress, $, available on EtsyLike what you see? How about a little more R29 goodness, here? This is the kind of dress you should buy now 22 Affordable Wedding Dresses Zara’s New Collection Features Spring Colors

