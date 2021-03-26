Single mom from Orlando is the force behind modest international fashion line

ORLANDO, Florida Lisa Vogl is the co-founder of Verona Collection, the first modest clothing line to be sold in an American department store chain.

The Orlando mother used her savings to create the Verona Collection, which gained attention when it launched at Macys after converting to Islam and struggled to find modest clothing.

The [are] millions of Muslims in America and yet it was so difficult for women to find modest fashion in clothing, Vogl said.

Embracing her faith and $ 7,000, her fashion vision with modesty in mind was born.

There were times when I didn’t even know how I was going to feed my children, the stay-at-home mom said.

In 2015, Vogl and its business partner launched the Verona collection.

When we launched at Macys, I expected it to get press and publicity. We have been blessed and this is a big deal that we have launched in probably the biggest department store in the world, said Vogl.

Vogl said it took nine months for their vision to come to life. The unmistakable style includes a mix of soft colors, loose layers, as well as floor-sweeping maxi dresses, complete with a hijab.

I was a devout Christian growing up and didn’t even know much about the hijab or why women wear it, she said.

She admits that controversy surrounds the signature scarf, with many people viewing it as a form of oppression.

It’s actually my way of expressing my religion. It’s liberating for me because I chose to wear it, she says.

When the line first debuted in Macys, reviews were mixed.

We have a lot of support, but we have just as much hate. We even created a folder for the hate emails we received, Vogl said.

Despite some negativity, Orlando’s mother said it was gratifying to see Verona succeed.

I had not realized the magnitude of the exposure it would reach. We’ve been fortunate to be featured on everything from CNN to The New York Times to Vogue, she said.

But the award-winning photographer said she realized she was shattering shots and breaking down barriers as she received wide attention.

I think when Netflix wanted to do a feature on us, that’s when I was like, OK, maybe this is a little bigger than I imagined, did- she declared.

When Vogl isn’t taking photos of models wearing hijabs, she shares her faith and the role she plays in her identity.

The reason I’m in love with the hijab is [that] it’s a part of my faith. It shows that I am a Muslim. I am proud to be a Muslim and believe in modesty, said Vogl.